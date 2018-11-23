What do you want for Christmas, little ones?
Whether your child longs for a Red Ryder BB Gun or a football (what's a
football?) or something else altogether, the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, through its "A Christmas Story" Comes Home event, wants young dreamers to share their wishes by writing a "What I Want for Christmas" theme.
Erika Dahl. communications director of the SSCVA, explained that the contest inspired by Ralphie Parker's class assignment has been part of the "A Christmas Story" Come Home events roster since it began in 2008 . Contestants compete in three age categories (7 and younger, 8 -12 and 13-18), writing themes that must be longer than 20 words but no longer than 250. Themes may be handwritten or typed. and must be labeled with the entrant's name. address, daytime telephone number and age category.
A theme from each age category will take home a gift basket valued from $50 to $150.
"We choose finalists and then a third-party volunteer (sometimes more than one person) judges them," Dahl said of the judging process.
Previous winners penned their hopes for the fanciful (a baby reindeer, pink, or more specifically coral with yellow spots, named Snickers) and the benevolent "I would like for my sisters to get one present they really want").
Whatever the wish, themes must be postmarked or dropped off by Dec. 14, 2018, at the Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond IN 46323. Attn: Write a Theme Contest. Prizes must be picked up by 5 p.m. Jan. 2, 2019. at the center. For more information, call 219-989-7979.