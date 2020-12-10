KidsWork Children's Museum looks to continue its mission of education and entertainment

Most communities regard children’s museums as an asset that supplements early learning, and Frankfort is no exception, according to Nicole Underwood, executive director of the KidsWork Children’s Museum.
She has led the museum since 2017 and is working to sustain the operation through its second COVID-related closure — and the accompanying financial hurdles.
“We were closed for almost, like, seven months,” she said. “Then October came around and we reopened in mid-October under the ‘recreation’ guidelines.”
“We just closed down (Nov. 20), because the new restrictions went into effect. Now we’re in fundraising mode,” Underwood said.
“We live and breathe through daily visitors, our great members’ memberships and donations,” she said of the She said the nonprofit organization.
Underwood explained that the self-funded museum receives no money from governmental bodies or rental subsidies. “Our rent is over $6,000 a month,” she said. “Our bills average $14,000 a month—with no employees.
“Basically, all my staff is laid off,” Underwood said, and her own salary has been cut by 95%. “Really, it’s more about keeping this place alive.”
The museum is working with the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce and runs the Mojo Market gift shop, that’s online now. The chamber is doing its part by increasing awareness of the museum.
"We’re looking at other options,” she said, including possibly soliciting government support. “The Frankfort Park District, they’re not in such a good place, now, to take us under their wing. With the mayor retiring in April, we’ll have a new mayor, and we don’t know what that will mean. So we’ll keep working to stay alive.”
Among other current efforts, the museum is seeking a utilities abatement and rent assistance.
Some things people who want to support the children’s museum can “buy gift cards, buy a membership now — and we’ll activate it later, in 2021 or whenever the member feels safe going back into a museum — or make a donation, and we’re debating a GoFundMe page,” Underwood said. “We’re calling past donors, hoping that maybe they’ll support a place that they once enjoyed and will support us again now.”
Popular fundraisers include one geared to the Kentucky Derby, in conjunction with the postponed horse race, that included virtual and in-person elements. “We only had 25 people in there in-person,” Underwood said.
She said that, in most years, monthly Musical Mondays offered members and guests the opportunity to hear different types of live concerts. More than 200 people attended on average.
Also popular are Wild Wednesdays, which saw conservation groups bring in exotic animals for members and guests to learn about each animal and often hold them. Summer camps are also popular, and the museum worked within state guidelines in 2020 to hold seven weeks of largely outdoor summer camps for children age 3 to 7 with weekly themes ranging from STEM to pirates.
“Our members, visitors and their families are so important to us. We’re really looking forward to when it’s safe to bring people here again,” Underwood said.
KidsWork's roots stretch back to 2007, when local parents, educators and business leaders set the goal of creating a children’s museum in the Downtown Historic Frankfort Business District.
By 2009, the KidsWork Children’s Museum was open in downtown Frankfort in the historic Trolley Barn, the first such museum in Will County. At 6,500 square feet, it’s one of the smallest museums in the state, but it draws 45,000 visitors in a typical year, Underwood said.
“Many parents didn’t want to travel to Naperville or Oak Lawn to go to a children’s museum,” Underwood said. “They needed something closer, and here we are.”
For more information or too support KidsWork Children’s Museum, visit www.kidsworkchildrensmuseum.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!