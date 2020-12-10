KidsWork Children's Museum looks to continue its mission of education and entertainment

"We’re looking at other options,” she said, including possibly soliciting government support. “The Frankfort Park District, they’re not in such a good place, now, to take us under their wing. With the mayor retiring in April, we’ll have a new mayor, and we don’t know what that will mean. So we’ll keep working to stay alive.”

Among other current efforts, the museum is seeking a utilities abatement and rent assistance.

Some things people who want to support the children’s museum can “buy gift cards, buy a membership now — and we’ll activate it later, in 2021 or whenever the member feels safe going back into a museum — or make a donation, and we’re debating a GoFundMe page,” Underwood said. “We’re calling past donors, hoping that maybe they’ll support a place that they once enjoyed and will support us again now.”

Popular fundraisers include one geared to the Kentucky Derby, in conjunction with the postponed horse race, that included virtual and in-person elements. “We only had 25 people in there in-person,” Underwood said.

She said that, in most years, monthly Musical Mondays offered members and guests the opportunity to hear different types of live concerts. More than 200 people attended on average.