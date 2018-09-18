Lake Central club fans interest in STEM education, careers

Everyone wants students to be wise, but one program is geared to show high school girls a WISE choice when contemplating a career.
“In WISE Club we provide a place that’s nurturing for young women thinking about going into science careers,” Kendal Smith, who teaches honors chemistry and advanced placement chemistry, says of the Lake Central High School program.
WISE stands for Women in Science and Engineering, and it provides needed encouragement for young women to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math that are dominated by men, Smith says.
Smith says in 2017 about 100 girls had joined WISE Club at the St. John school. “That’s a big number; I’m really pleased with that” out of a total coed school enrollment of 3,400. He says with pride that the club’s first two officers went through Purdue University in chemical engineering and a Ph.D program.
Meeting most Mondays, the students learn from real-life examples and do outreach. “We try to have a guest speaker every month,” says Delaney McGrath, 18, a senior and co-president of WISE Club. All but one of the speakers have been alumnae of the high school and are studying or working in science and engineering. “It’s really helpful to hear these women guest speakers and how they’ve become successful in their science careers,” says McGrath.
Co-president Paige Covelli, a junior, joins McGrath in such tasks as e-mailing guest speakers and putting up posters for WISE Club meetings. But they place special importance on outreach, going to the three middle schools in the corporation for a science day. “We take volunteers from the WISE Club on a Friday and perform scientific experiments for the seventh graders. We explain different aspects of what we’re doing, and I think the kids really enjoy it. It gets them thinking about science and the cool stuff you can do with it. The girls hear about WISE and remember the science days — and that gets them wanting to join the club,” says McGrath.
At least once a year the club goes on a field trip, says Smith. “One year we went to a BP refinery and talked to women managers. So it’s a holistic approach, not just about math or science. And you get some crossover into trades. One former student said aspects of chemistry studies show up in machinists work, which can be close to design work and working closely with mechanical and civil engineers.”
Smith has been sponsor of the Lake Central Chapter of the club for nearly eight years, but he isn’t at the meetings. “I want (the girls) not to be constrained by me being in the room. I’m a male, and I think it’s sometimes best if they can be unfettered in talking about obstacles they have. And it’s possible a male may have explicit or unconscious biases.”
McGrath says she doesn’t know what her career path will be. “Everything interests me, which can actually make it harder to choose. But she urges, “Other girls can learn what I did from women in STEM careers: Even if you’re not sure you want to go into a science field you should still be part of WISE because of all this advice these amazing women are giving us, helping us see where we should be heading, whether that’s in science or not.”