Lake Central program links special ed, general ed students to enrich the experience of both

During club meetings, students participate in different activities to allow them to explore their friendships.

“March is Disability Awareness Month, so the buddies are going to write down what they like about themselves, and discuss it amongst the group,” says Williams. Club activities also include off-site trips and fundraisers.

“We fund raise quite a bit,” Williams said. “Last month we had a fundraiser at Mod Pizza. The buddies get together with their peer buddies, and they go out to dinner together. Sometime in the spring we’re thinking of going to Zig-E’s Funland; in years past we’ve also gone bowling together.”

The Best Buddies club, started about 10 years ago, is so popular at Lake Central, it includes many more peer buddies than buddies, according to Williams. The club has 25 buddies and more than 70 peer buddies.

“What we do is, each buddy has a peer buddy, a general education student, and the other ones are associate peer buddies. So we match them up with another person’s buddy,” Williams said. “That way if the peer buddy doesn’t show up, the buddies will still have someone they know to meet with.”

A great deal of care goes into pairing the buddies and peer buddies, according to Williams.