Lake Central program links special ed, general ed students to enrich the experience of both

High school is a time in which many make their best friends for life. At Lake Central High School, those friendships can be particularly rewarding in the school’s Best Buddies club.
“It’s a club that creates one-to-one friendships between general education students and special education students, showing that disability doesn’t matter,” said Matt Williams, Special Education teacher and club sponsor at Lake Central.
Best Buddies is an international organization dedicated to ending social stigma of intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Fifty Indiana high schools host chapters of the Best Buddies, according to the organization’s website. Elementary and middle schools can also participate. Special needs participants are called “buddies,” and their general education friends are “peer buddies.”
“For the buddies, it benefits them because it shows them that they’re accepted by all,” Williams said. “They’re included in everything. It shows them that they’re equal to everybody. As far as peer buddies go, it shows them that there’s no reason to be afraid or think of them as different, they’re just as typical as everybody else.”
According to Mary Rebey, assistant principal at Lake Central, the club’s impact can be far-reaching.
“I think it makes the school more cohesive,” she said. “The students with disabilities aren’t really separate; they’re just part of the school.”
During club meetings, students participate in different activities to allow them to explore their friendships.
“March is Disability Awareness Month, so the buddies are going to write down what they like about themselves, and discuss it amongst the group,” says Williams. Club activities also include off-site trips and fundraisers.
“We fund raise quite a bit,” Williams said. “Last month we had a fundraiser at Mod Pizza. The buddies get together with their peer buddies, and they go out to dinner together. Sometime in the spring we’re thinking of going to Zig-E’s Funland; in years past we’ve also gone bowling together.”
The Best Buddies club, started about 10 years ago, is so popular at Lake Central, it includes many more peer buddies than buddies, according to Williams. The club has 25 buddies and more than 70 peer buddies.
“What we do is, each buddy has a peer buddy, a general education student, and the other ones are associate peer buddies. So we match them up with another person’s buddy,” Williams said. “That way if the peer buddy doesn’t show up, the buddies will still have someone they know to meet with.”
A great deal of care goes into pairing the buddies and peer buddies, according to Williams.
“We interview each student to see what their interests and hobbies are, and knowing the buddies we can match them up regarding what they’re interested in,” he said.
Rebey says these friendships bring the buddies and peer buddies closer together.
“They understand that they are all kind of dealing with the same things. Homework problems, siblings. They enjoy the same things, the same movies, games, sports teams,” she said.
“Lake Central is an amazing place when you look at the inclusion and the acceptance, and just the way kids with disabilities are a part of the school.”
The region’s largest Big Buddies event will take place May 9 at Lake County Fairgrounds. The Lake County Best Buddies Friendship Walk welcomes groups from all over the Region to “dance, laugh, smile and make a new friend,” according to the event website.
“All the Best Buddies clubs in the area participate in the walk,” Williams said. “That’s when we get our team together, we get as many participants as we can to raise money for the walk.”
“The money goes to Best Buddies Indiana,” Williams adds.
Anyone interested in supporting or participating in the walk can visit www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.com/lakecounty.
