Lakeshore Community Concerts strike the right notes for musical enrichment

Hundreds of Northwest Indiana residents have the opportunity to enjoy the gift of live music thanks to Lakeshore Community Concerts, based in Munster.
“It’s good for mental health. It’s good for relaxation. It’s good to hear these wonderful people perform their acts,” says Christine Small, president of Lakeshore Community Concerts.
“Because it is in the community, when you come you’ll know a lot of people in the lobby and a lot of friends. You don’t get that in a Chicago theater,” she said.
Lakeshore Community Concerts is a nonprofit organization that brings touring professional musicians to perform at Munster High School. It puts on six shows a year, with season tickets priced at $75. Single-concert tickets cost $30.
Previously known as Northwest Indiana Concert Association, the volunteer organization has been bringing professional musicians to Northwest Indiana for more than 70 years.
“We were formed right after World War II,” Small said. “People were wanting entertainment at prices they could afford. And the entertainers were also needing places to perform so they could make a living with their art.”
The series includes well-known performers and tribute acts.
“Our acts have been people who have gone on to be famous, or they have been famous and they’re winding up their careers,” Small said.
“We had the Four Freshmen (a jazz quarter) a couple of years ago. We had (actor) Hal Linden, the Singing Policeman (a tenor who sang "The National Anthem" when he was with the New York Police Department). We’ve had so many special acts that it’s hard to pinpoint any one of them,” she continued.
Some acts have followings that help drive ticket sales, Small said.
“When we had Sons of Serendip (in November), people came down from Grand Rapids (Mich.) and from the West Suburbs” of Chicago, she said. Sons of Serendip, a quartet of a harpist, cellist, pianist and lead singer, were finalists on Season 9 of "America’s Got Talent."
This year’s concert season wraps up May 6 with a concert by Tajci, a Croatian singer who got her start as a pop star in the former Yugoslavia in the 1980s and 1990s. Since then, she has performed in musicals and hosted a TV show in the U.S., "Waking Up in America."
This season, the community concerts are feeling the effects of the coronavirus, Small said.
“We had a concert scheduled for March 12 with the Maxwell Quartet,” Small said. “They were supposed to go on at 7 that night and at 1:30 we got word that the high school was closing.
“So that’s on hold right now. The Maxwell Quartet was from Scotland and that night the Scottish embassy called them back home,” she said. “But they’re hoping to come back in May again, depending on their schedule and the auditorium’s schedule.”
The next season starts in September .
In addition to providing formal concerts to their members and ticketholders, Lakeshore Community Concerts also engages with the community with its Outreach program.
“Every year we do one or two [outreach visits] at no cost to the facility,” Small said. “We usually will go to a senior residence or to a school. These are professional people, they either bring their act or they do a mini-workshop.
“A lot of the time we go out to Hartsfield Village, which is senior living, and they use the big community room there with the baby grand piano and do a brief concert for them,” said Rosanna Fowler, outreach coordinator.
“We also have done outreach for preschool kids and K-12 students,” she said.
One memorable experience involved the Indiana Ballet Theatre, based in Crown Point.
“We had one act called Two on Tap, and they were actually tap dancers,” Small said. “We did an outreach that day with Indiana Ballet Theatre, where they selected some girls that did tap dancing, and the Two on Tap people rehearsed a tap routine with them and that was so unique.”
“The way they did ‘Tea for Two,’ with only an hour’s practice ahead of time. It gave the kids a wonderful experience,” Fowler remembers.
Lakeshore Community Concerts pays the performers for the outreach engagements from its Sustaining Fund, which is supported by season ticket sales.
“We have to pay the performers,” Small said. “It’s their bread and butter.”
“It reaches people and hopefully will encourage people to come to some of the concerts,” Fowler said. “If students are participating, we give their parents tickets, either at a reduced rate or just gratis. It has worked out very well.”
