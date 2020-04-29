Lakeshore Community Concerts strike the right notes for musical enrichment

“We had the Four Freshmen (a jazz quarter) a couple of years ago. We had (actor) Hal Linden, the Singing Policeman (a tenor who sang "The National Anthem" when he was with the New York Police Department). We’ve had so many special acts that it’s hard to pinpoint any one of them,” she continued.

Some acts have followings that help drive ticket sales, Small said.

“When we had Sons of Serendip (in November), people came down from Grand Rapids (Mich.) and from the West Suburbs” of Chicago, she said. Sons of Serendip, a quartet of a harpist, cellist, pianist and lead singer, were finalists on Season 9 of "America’s Got Talent."

This year’s concert season wraps up May 6 with a concert by Tajci, a Croatian singer who got her start as a pop star in the former Yugoslavia in the 1980s and 1990s. Since then, she has performed in musicals and hosted a TV show in the U.S., "Waking Up in America."

This season, the community concerts are feeling the effects of the coronavirus, Small said.

“We had a concert scheduled for March 12 with the Maxwell Quartet,” Small said. “They were supposed to go on at 7 that night and at 1:30 we got word that the high school was closing.