Lansing emerging from stay-at-home orders with new outlook, vitality

It has been a rough year for businesses throughout the country, particularly small businesses.

Although many have not survived the stay-at-home orders and reduced revenue caused by the pandemic, Lansing continues to welcome newcomers to its business landscape.

“New businesses and development opportunities are flourishing in Lansing,” said Village Administrator Dan Podgorski. “A number of vacant Ridge Road storefronts will soon be housing new businesses, and developers are actively looking at sites throughout the Village of Lansing.”

Additionally, some businesses have plans for expansion. “In spite of the pandemic that has changed all our lives since March, Lansing continues to attract interest for new business and expansion of existing businesses,” said Mayor Patty Eidam. “Our existing local brewery, One Trick Pony, is moving forward with its plan to move into a historic building on Ridge Road with not only his brewery, but a restaurant.”

The pandemic caused closure of Fox Pointe, the recently constructed downtown venue that has hosted a number of musical acts and festivals. The village has used the opportunity to continue with projects at the site.