Lansing emerging from stay-at-home orders with new outlook, vitality
It has been a rough year for businesses throughout the country, particularly small businesses.

Although many have not survived the stay-at-home orders and reduced revenue caused by the pandemic, Lansing continues to welcome newcomers to its  business landscape.

“New businesses and development opportunities are flourishing in Lansing,” said Village Administrator Dan Podgorski. “A number of vacant Ridge Road storefronts will soon be housing new businesses, and developers are actively looking at sites throughout the Village of Lansing.”

Additionally, some businesses have plans for expansion. “In spite of the pandemic that has changed all our lives since March, Lansing continues to attract interest for new business and expansion of existing businesses,” said Mayor Patty Eidam. “Our existing local brewery, One Trick Pony, is moving forward with its plan to move into a historic building on Ridge Road with not only his brewery, but a restaurant.”

The pandemic caused closure of Fox Pointe, the recently constructed downtown venue that has hosted a number of musical acts and festivals. The village has used the opportunity to continue with projects at the site.

“Despite the financial pressures to operating revenue by COVID-19, the Village of Lansing continues to press forward with myriad capital projects designed to improve our roadway system, make needed repairs to our stormwater management and add more serving capacity to the concession area at Fox Pointe.”

The influx of crowds to Fox Pointe on event nights and summer cruise nights has created a new audience of customers who patronize businesses in the downtown area. Eidam noted a new venture just off Fox Pointe that will likely enjoy some of that spillover business on concert nights. “It is exciting that there will soon be a new wine bar, Pour on Roy, opening in our downtown area,” said Eidam.

Other businesses have been moving into spots along the community’s downtown Ridge Road corridor, including one focused on travel, which is an industry that has taken quite a bit this year. “I recently attended a grand opening celebration for a new travel agency, Dream Vacations, in our downtown Ridge Road area,” said Eidam.

As new businesses are going in, other buildings are coming down. “The administration promised to remove dilapidated houses from Lansing’s neighborhoods,” said Podgorski. “With assistance from two IHDA (Illinois Housing Department Authority) grants totaling $500,000, Lansing has demolished several houses that were beyond repair and is targeting another round for demolition next year.”

Eight residential properties that had become eyesores have been removed: 2850 Bernice Rd., 17922 Burnham Ave., 18040 Burnham Ave., 17946 Oakwood Ave., 17715 Paxton Ave., 2225 Thornton-Lansing Rd., 2344 183rd Place and 2903 186th St. Two commercial buildings were demolished, as well, at 17943 Torrence Ave. and 18007 Torrence Ave.

Additional municipal projects have included 1.24 miles of sanitary sewer lines in Oakwood Estates, about a dozen road resurfacing sections and crack sealing of more than 2 miles of village roads.

Snapshots

Dream Vacations

Kimberly Foster traveled the world during her 11 years in the U.S. Air Force and developed a love of visiting new places and exploring other cultures. So, when she purchased the old C.J. Frank building at 3423 Ridge Rd. in downtown Lansing last year, she decided to make it a home for a travel agency.

“I opened my business in February and was preparing to have my official grand opening in March,” said Foster. “Of course, COVID-19 hit and Illinois shut down. I had my grand opening on Aug. 12 and I spent my time during the closure to get many certifications — Disney, cruise lines, train vacations, Alaska and Hawaii to name a few. My motto is 'From Anywhere To Anywhere.' There are so many options available — cruises, all-inclusive, beaches, national parks, skiing vacations, any country. The options are endless.”

Foster said she loves doing business in Lansing and appreciates the support she has received from the village, chamber of commerce and community. “I love planning my vacations as much as I love the travel. I have traveled extensively and always helped others plan their vacations. It just seemed like the perfect fit. I’m doing something I absolutely love.”

Gayety’s Chocolates & Ice Cream

It was a 100 years ago when Gayety’s Chocolates & Ice Cream opened on Commercial Avenue in South Chicago. In 1987, the store moved to 172nd Street and Torrence Avenue, and to its current downtown location at 3306 Ridge Rd. in 2003.

“It’s been a huge staple in the community for over a hundred years,” said owner Laurene Lemanski, who purchased the business last year.

“I have personally been part of the business since 1988 when I started working on Torrence at age 17. It's been in my blood my entire adult life. I purchased the business in February 2019 with great enthusiasm and love. We sure love being a part of the Village of Lansing,” said Lemanski. “There are so many activities that bring us exposure. Lansing has several car shows, the annual parade, Fox Pointe Pavilion concerts, the new bike path, Chamber events. Gayety's gives the village that small, hometown feel because we are an old-fashioned ice cream parlor with gourmet, hand-dipped chocolates.”  

Gayety’s specializes in high-quality ice cream and chocolates and does work for corporate accounts for holidays. “Everything is all homemade with our traditional recipes,” said Lemanski. The store has a viewing window that allows customers to watch candy being made and the walls are lined with photos spanning Gayety’s century-long history.

Lifetime Creations

In 2007 Nick Jensen purchased a laser engraving machine and started a side gig engraving portraits and coasters to sell at local craft shows with the help of his family. By 2011, as he began planning his own wedding, he realized there was a market for personalized gifts in the wedding industry and launched an Etsy shop that year and shifted the focus to e-commerce.

Lifetime Creations, at 17838 Chappel Ave., offers personalized gifts for a variety of occasions and recipients: weddings, teachers and other professionals, holidays and seasonal items. Orders can be placed at lifetimecreations.net.

“Everything is made-to-order at the Lansing warehouse, where we engrave and embroider gifts sold online and we ship to customers throughout the United States and Canada,” said Jensen. Custom bar mirrors, picture frames and drinkware are just a few types of gifts the business offers.

“Lansing is my hometown. I grew up here and graduated from T.F. South (class of 2002), so Lansing is a big part of our roots and where our story began,” said Jensen. “There are a lot of great small businesses here and Mayor (Patty) Eidam and her team have always been so supportive of us and the local business community." 

Classy Cuts

After working as a hair stylist since 1982 at local salons, Kris O’Conner decided to start her own shop. She opened Classy Cuts at 3365 Ridge Rd., Suite 4, in November 2016 on her own, but has expanded the staff. There are now five stylists (four women and one man) and massage therapist working there. That growth allows the salon to accommodate walk-ins.

“We do all family hair care, from adding blue and purple color to doing hair for grandmothers,” said O’Conner. “We do perms, color, set, styling.” 

A lifelong Lansing resident, O’Conner said she loves the community and the camaraderie among business owners. “I love the people. I love my job. During the pandemic people said how much they missed, and I didn’t realize how much we missed them. We’re like a big family,” said O'Conner.

Ron's Reels

Manger Ron Damron calls Ron’s Reels “a neighborhood place where people can come in and sit down in peace and quiet and relax and enjoy themselves.”

The gaming venue at 2 River Place, Suite A, has six machines that go from 90-cent to $2 bets. The affordable price for an evening of fun is another draw, he says. 

“There’s no smoking. You’re not going to lose a huge amount of money. Everyone is friendly and talks and has a good time. It’s a nice get-together place,” said Damron.

The business has a liquor license and offers complimentary chips, water, pop and coffee. A pay-out machine is on site, and no money is handled by employees.

New businesses

These are the new businesses that have opened in Lansing this year:

January

Connect DX Labs

3224 Ridge Rd., Suite 204

Seams Sew Jazzy

17255 Burnham Ave.

Take a Breath

18225 Burnham Ave.

ATI Physical Therapy

16819 Torrence Ave.

Just Another Sound Shop

17959 Chappel Ave.

Bella Dia Design

3317 Ridge Rd., Suite 3

February

Kobils

2521 183rd St.

Craib Accounting

18525 Torrence Ave., Suite E5

TWTC Educational Resources & Consultants

17423 Walter St.

Community Homemaker Service

17843 Torrence Ave., Suite 1F

Kimberly Foster Dream Vacations

3423 Ridge Rd.

Facets of Touch

19265 Burnham Ave.

March

Miracle Touch Cleaning Service 

17807 Escanaba Ave.

Bishop of Beta Construction

2844 193rd Place

Just Like Home Childcare

2551 Ridge Rd.

Dreamy Minks

18525 Torrence Ave., Suite D6

Music Mines

3238 Ridge Rd.

Strokes & Toast

3435 Ridge Rd.

June

Khozie Kouture

3255 Louise Drive

Tee Jay’s Boutique

3432 Ridge Rd.

July

Harp-Will Cleaning

3501 169th Court

Your Virtual Admin Expert

2413 Indiana Ave.

Niluxe Collection

2445 187th Place

