Lansing emerging from stay-at-home orders with new outlook, vitality

It has been a rough year for businesses throughout the country, particularly small businesses.
Although many have not survived the stay-at-home orders and reduced revenue caused by the pandemic, Lansing continues to welcome newcomers to its business landscape.
“New businesses and development opportunities are flourishing in Lansing,” said Village Administrator Dan Podgorski. “A number of vacant Ridge Road storefronts will soon be housing new businesses, and developers are actively looking at sites throughout the Village of Lansing.”
Additionally, some businesses have plans for expansion. “In spite of the pandemic that has changed all our lives since March, Lansing continues to attract interest for new business and expansion of existing businesses,” said Mayor Patty Eidam. “Our existing local brewery, One Trick Pony, is moving forward with its plan to move into a historic building on Ridge Road with not only his brewery, but a restaurant.”
The pandemic caused closure of Fox Pointe, the recently constructed downtown venue that has hosted a number of musical acts and festivals. The village has used the opportunity to continue with projects at the site.
“Despite the financial pressures to operating revenue by COVID-19, the Village of Lansing continues to press forward with myriad capital projects designed to improve our roadway system, make needed repairs to our stormwater management and add more serving capacity to the concession area at Fox Pointe.”
The influx of crowds to Fox Pointe on event nights and summer cruise nights has created a new audience of customers who patronize businesses in the downtown area. Eidam noted a new venture just off Fox Pointe that will likely enjoy some of that spillover business on concert nights. “It is exciting that there will soon be a new wine bar, Pour on Roy, opening in our downtown area,” said Eidam.
Other businesses have been moving into spots along the community’s downtown Ridge Road corridor, including one focused on travel, which is an industry that has taken quite a bit this year. “I recently attended a grand opening celebration for a new travel agency, Dream Vacations, in our downtown Ridge Road area,” said Eidam.
As new businesses are going in, other buildings are coming down. “The administration promised to remove dilapidated houses from Lansing’s neighborhoods,” said Podgorski. “With assistance from two IHDA (Illinois Housing Department Authority) grants totaling $500,000, Lansing has demolished several houses that were beyond repair and is targeting another round for demolition next year.”
Eight residential properties that had become eyesores have been removed: 2850 Bernice Rd., 17922 Burnham Ave., 18040 Burnham Ave., 17946 Oakwood Ave., 17715 Paxton Ave., 2225 Thornton-Lansing Rd., 2344 183rd Place and 2903 186th St. Two commercial buildings were demolished, as well, at 17943 Torrence Ave. and 18007 Torrence Ave.
Additional municipal projects have included 1.24 miles of sanitary sewer lines in Oakwood Estates, about a dozen road resurfacing sections and crack sealing of more than 2 miles of village roads.
