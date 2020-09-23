Lansing library rewrites the book to serve patrons during pandemic

Emily Laidley, circulation supervisor and youth services supervisor, said the library remains dedicated to serving its patrons, even from a distance.

“We’ve gotten a lot of really good feedback about the way we’re reaching out and the resources that we’re sharing,” Laidley said. “A couple times a week we’re sending out an email mailer that has not only what we’re doing, but also free resources that you can watch or listen to or access (and) things to do.”

The Lansing Public Library was closed from March until late June, according to Albrecht.

“People were incredibly grateful when we reopened in June. They’re just glad they can have access to books and computers, because some people don’t have computers at home, it’s a big deal,” she said.

The biggest difference since reopening, according to Albrecht, is that library visitors are not allowed to linger.

“You can’t just come and sit. People love to come and sit in a library. They really miss that. But now, they can come and get a book and then adios,” she said.