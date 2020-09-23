Lansing library rewrites the book to serve patrons during pandemic

COVID-19 has changed every aspect of daily life, with organizations taking steps to keep their patrons and staffs safe. The Lansing Public Library is no exception.
According to Debbie Albrecht, library director, it has revamped operations from top to bottom.
“We can’t do any in-person programming, which is huge at libraries,” she said. “Everything has had to go virtual, and people have had to learn how to do that.”
Some of the online programs include youth story times, how-to videos, genealogy and historical programs conducted on a variety of platforms.
“We have a Spanish-language family story time that takes place on Zoom,” Albrecht said. “We have family Steam programs that are also on Zoom. We do sensory exploration too, that’s on YouTube. Silly Songs we do on Youtube. The genealogy is done through Facebook Live," which the library is just starting to explore.
Albrecht adds that all the library’s online programs are accessible at lansingpl.org.
In addition to virtual programs, the library has been taking advantage of its outdoor spaces.
“We have a really nice front lawn and big old trees with benches,” Albrecht said. “The knitters group that meets here at the library has taken to meeting on the front lawn, and the Wi-Fi is also available on the front lawn.”
Emily Laidley, circulation supervisor and youth services supervisor, said the library remains dedicated to serving its patrons, even from a distance.
“We’ve gotten a lot of really good feedback about the way we’re reaching out and the resources that we’re sharing,” Laidley said. “A couple times a week we’re sending out an email mailer that has not only what we’re doing, but also free resources that you can watch or listen to or access (and) things to do.”
The Lansing Public Library was closed from March until late June, according to Albrecht.
“People were incredibly grateful when we reopened in June. They’re just glad they can have access to books and computers, because some people don’t have computers at home, it’s a big deal,” she said.
The biggest difference since reopening, according to Albrecht, is that library visitors are not allowed to linger.
“You can’t just come and sit. People love to come and sit in a library. They really miss that. But now, they can come and get a book and then adios,” she said.
“I think that one of the harder parts is that we don’t have the seating we normally do. W don’t have the toys. We aren’t able to safely be a place where people can play and gather,” Laidley said. “There’s nothing to entertain the kids while mom and dad are doing whatever they need to do. We have a couple of study rooms available, so we try to get the kids something to keep them occupied while their parents are using those study rooms.”
The library has made several practical changes to keep their staff and patrons safe, including mandating masks.
“We are open our regular hours but we have half the services,” Albrecht said. “Because of social distancing, you have to wear a mask, and we only have eight computers open to the public. So far it seems to have worked out OK. We’ve had a couple of people argue with us, but for the most part people are understanding.”
Computer use is now limited to Lansing residents. The library also no longer accepts cash; fees or other payments must be made with a check or credit card.
All materials returned to the library are quarantined for 72 hours before being reshelved or lent out. According to Laidley, the library follows the guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Illinois, as well as their library organizations.
“RAILS (Reaching Across Illinois Library System) is one of our major library organizations. If we want to share our materials with other libraries in the south suburbs and beyond, we have to make sure we are following those guidelines,” Laidley said.
The library also offers curbside pickup service, with staff bringing checked-out materials to cardholders' cars.
“We’re now letting people get library cards online, which we didn’t used to do,” Albrecht said. “You can apply online and you can immediately use e-books from overdrive, then you have 90 days to come in to the library to finalize your membership.”
The library is working to ensure that patrons have access to what they need. Laidley said. “We’re in an election year, we want to have the ability for people to find good reliable information about the pandemic and the policies. We also want to be a place for people to escape from it a little bit. We’re going to find ways to still be that for people.”
