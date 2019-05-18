Fern Eddy Schultz lives in the house she was born in, a Civil War era home between Michigan City and LaPorte on what was known as the Chestnut Grove Farm.
She’s worked for the last 40 years at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum, assisting researchers and handling responses to historical/genealogical questions. Indeed, the museum’s research library was renamed the Fern Eddy Schultz Research Library in her honor. Her mother’s family moved here in 1834, two years after LaPorte became a county; her father’s family arrived around 1852. When young, she’d stop at the historical society after school and spend hours poring over the county’s history.
In other words, Schultz, the LaPorte County historian, a position to which she was appointed by the Indiana Historical Society and Indiana Historical Bureau, is immersed in all things LaPorte. Ask her about a topic and you get your answer fast. A modern woman, Schultz emails, does research online and travels, giving presentations on the county’s history.
Descriptions of LaPorte at the turn of the last century paint a bucolic picture of tree-lined streets, stately homes and a thriving downtown fronted by an elaborate Richardsonian Romanesque style courthouse built of Lake Superior Red Sandstone. Flash forward to LaPorte today. The downtown thrives—its Victorian commercial buildings intact and home to an eclectic mix of restaurants, shops and businesses and the courthouse still stands tall. The lovely grand homes on Indiana and Michigan Avenues are showcases of the city’s past. The Temple News Agency, which opened in 1918, is a fun place to go for its atmosphere as well as a great cup of joe and cozy hang out.
Like Schultz, the city—as well as the county—has kept up with the times. The original Carnegie Library has been renovated, giving it a contemporary feel, functional space and all the necessities of modern libraries while honoring the building’s historic architectural heritage. MKM Architecture + Design received a Merit Award from the American Institute of Architect’s Fort Wayne branch for the work.
LaPorte grew up on extensive lands belonging to the Potawatomi Nation before they were forced on a deadly march to Kansas that became known as the Trail of Tears. French explorers called the area descheim, or by the lakes, and la porte, or door. The county is dotted with lakes, and LaPorte proper is on Pine Lake; Michigan City on Lake Michigan.
Besides it two biggest cities, the county has myriad towns and villages, some with fewer than 500 people and several with names reflecting the area’s Native American heritage including Wanatah, which was a stop for Abraham Lincoln’s Funeral Train.
Michigan City also retains mementos of its past including the historic Barker Mansion owned by millionaire railroad industrialist, John H. Barker, who made his fortune in railroad freight cars. Now a museum, the English Manor style home in the Haskell and Barker Historic District just steps from the downtown, has a mere 38 rooms, 10 bathrooms and 7 fireplaces.
Downtown Michigan City is undergoing a renaissance thanks to developments such as Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts. Built in 1927 and once known as the Warren Building, at seven stories high, it’s the tallest structure in the nationally designated Franklin Street Historic District. With terrazzo floors, large windows and high ceilings, it offers living and working spaces for artists and small business entrepreneurs.
Though it’s not one of Schultz’s favorite subjects—“LaPorte has so much wonderful history I don’t like to focus on her"—the city is known for the infamous Belle Gunness, a murderer who at the beginning of the 20th Century, advertised her charms and prosperous farm in looking for lonely Scandinavian men interested in marriage. She’s estimated to have killed dozens of men (as well as women and her own children) in a plot to get insurance and their life savings. She used poison and a meat cleaver, dismembering the bodies and strewing them throughout her farmyard. With relatives of the missing men getting curious, a fire destroyed her home in May 1908, leaving the charred bodies of three of her children and a headless corpse determined later not to be her. A section of the two-story LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is dedicated to a display of her horrendous crimes.
Gunness is said to haunt the basement exhibit. Susie Richter, the recently retired curator of the museum, hypothesized after hearing stories from visitors who claim to have experienced an unseen presence.
Bruce Johnson, a retired educator and board president of the historical society, whose family also traces its roots to early county history, is an expert on Gunness' history and has produced the film "The Gunness Mystery," available on Amazon. He organized the 100th year anniversary of the murders in 2008, after perusing the voluminous amount of files on the case, photographing everything and doing tons of research. He also has visited many of the surviving relatives and was so concerned that several of Gunness' victims were buried in unmarked graves that he raised money to buy headstones for Peter Gunness (Belle’s second husband who died under mysterious circumstances as did the first) and Jennie Olson, the blonde teenager whom Gunness took in as a baby after her mother died. Gunness told neighbors that Jennie had moved to California to go to school, but she never made it farther than the backyard.
Other exhibits include the Kesling Automobile Collection, some 30 or so vintage cars collected by Dr. Peter C. Kesling and his wife, Charlene, ranging from a 1903 Winton to a 1982 DeLorean; the W.A. Jones Collection of Ancient Weapons featuring nearly 850 weapons; 14 period rooms showcasing such eras of history as pioneers, the 1920s and Victorian times.
For more information, 219-324-6767; laportecountyhistory.org