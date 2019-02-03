As we watch construction of the new LaPorte Hospital begin, we’re also watching the current hospital continue to grow as it rises to meet the needs of LaPorte County and its surrounding communities. Though we’re eager to open the new, state-of-the-art hospital in 2020, we are working to add services necessary to meet our communities’ needs today.
When I came to LaPorte Hospital in the spring of 2017, I was excited about the community and the hospital. I also saw much opportunity to provide more services to the community.
Our community has always been interested in and engaged with the hospital. In 1972, two hospitals merged to create the current hospital, and many local families contributed to its success. I often meet people who tell how their families are connected to the hospital and what it means to them. We even have a handful of dedicated employees who worked at one of the original hospitals.
This is one reason I am committed to listening to the needs of the communities LaPorte Hospital serves. Community input has influenced the services we’ve added in the last 18 months and are planning for the future.
Through this listening process, we have identified health-care needs and how to meet them. We learned that two of the biggest needs were primary care physicians and a handful of higher-level specialty services. We immediately set to work filling these gaps.
I’m pleased to share that we’ve responded to these needs with some rapid and unprecedented growth in a short period of time. We have added:
1.) New, highly qualified primary care providers
We learned people were having a hard time getting in to see a health-care provider, so we poured resources into recruiting talented, community-minded physicians and nurse practitioners. I’m pleased to report we’ve added 30 new providers in the past 18 months -- 21 in 2018 alone.
When choosing these new candidates, we look for those with good personality and a commitment to building long-term relationships with patients. We’re not just adding doctors; we’re building up our communities and creating a culture of wellness.
2.) Expansion into Michigan City
Our patients from Michigan City and other areas in northern LaPorte County told us they wanted more care options closer to them. We responded with a new CareEXPRESS location in Michigan City, more pediatric and family medicine providers and expanded outpatient imaging services.
Our CareEXPRESS urgent care provides immediate medical treatment anytime between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week, with no appointment necessary. Our new family practitioners and pediatricians allow patients to establish members of their family with providers closer to their homes or work.
And as part of expanding imaging services, we’ve added 3D mammography, which provides the most accurate images for physicians as they work to detect breast cancer at its earliest stages.
3.) Expanded pediatric care
We have an amazing pediatric group in Playtime Pediatrics in LaPorte. We’re pleased to offer pediatric care in Michigan City as well as LaPorte. We also partnered with the LaPorte Healthcare Foundation to create a clinic to serve all children in the LaPorte Community School Corporation. The clinic is located at LaPorte High School. Students and families are benefiting from this Slicer Health Clinic option, designed to improve community health and reduce school absenteeism.
4.) Expanded surgical care and capabilities
In the past 16 months, we’ve brought two new general surgeons to LaPorte Physician Network -- Dr. Jeremy Luedtke and Dr. Adam Conn. Both are board certified, fellowship-trained and are among the most experienced in the nation when it comes to minimally invasive general surgery. They also spend part of their time training surgeons from around the country how to perform robotic-assisted surgery. In 2018, we also acquired the latest surgical robot technology and are using it right here at LaPorte Hospital.
5.) Maternity care
LaPorte Hospital has long been known as “the baby hospital” in LaPorte County. It’s inviting and comfortable labor and delivery unit have welcomed many babies into the world. In 2018, we added more classes for moms-to-be, expanded our midwifery program and recruited a new obstetrician, Dr. Michael Allen, who starts in early March.
6.) New wound care services
We have a large population of people living with diabetes and other conditions that often are associated with wounds. We also learned these patients were travelling for care. In 2018, we opened the LaPorte Hospital Wound Care Center on the first floor of the hospital. The center provides a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and treatment of non-healing wounds, coordinated with the patient’s primary care provider and other physicians.
Our 2020 vision: A New Hospital
These health-care enhancements are just a part of what we have planned in expanding for the greater LaPorte community. Last August, we broke ground for a new state-of-the art hospital to replace our current facility, which has served us well for many years. Stakeholders have contributed to the project from the very start. This collaboration has resulted in a design that is comfortable for patients with a welcoming and convenient layout that will make it easier for patients to receive quality care in a full-service community hospital.