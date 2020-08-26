Latest owner makes Meyer's Castle her home as well as a regal place for an event

“There are many new and very large homes around here,” says Elizabeth Urquiza. “But none of them are castles.”
Urquiza should know. She lives in one.
In 1987, Urquiza and her husband, Sergio, were looking for a home in Northwest Indiana and friends told them about a 28-room private residence known as Meyer’s Castle at 1370 Joliet St.
The castle’s name comes from the original owner, Joseph Ernest Meyer who in 1929 commissioned noted architect L. Cosby Bernard Sr. a Kentucky native who built a successful business in Hammond. Meyer, founder of Indiana Botanic Gardens in Hammond, wanted Bernard to replicate a castle he admired when in Scotland.
Bernard was well-known, having designed many of Hammond’s public buildings including the Woodmar Country Club and more than 15 private residences including the Tudor Revival-style home of Edward C. Minas Sr. (of Edward C. Minas Department Store fame).
Many of Bernard's homes including Meyer’s Castle are on the National Register of Historic Places.
The massive castle is built of Indiana limestone in an elaborate style known as Jacobethan Revival Architecture, featuring multicurved Flemish gables, Tudor arches, casement windows and decorative chimneys. Meyer hired European craftsmen to do the detail work.
“The Meyer’s children were grown when it was built, and so they lived here alone,” says Urquiza. “After he died, his widow stayed by herself but it was too much for her to take care of.”
Indeed, the castle has 165 windows and can accommodate 300 guests at a time. Add to the upkeep, Meyer, an avid gardener and herbalist, also had numerous gardens on the 11 acres surround the building. Another 5 acres are planted with flowers, says Urquiza.
When her husband was alive, the Urquizas operated a restaurant in the castle. But after his death about a year-and-a-half ago, she closed the restaurant because it was too much work. Urquiza and her son, Daniel, continue to host weddings and other events including bridal showers and holiday parties.
“We get just a little break during the winter after Christmas but then it all starts up again,” she says. Even with the pandemic, Urquiza has booked weddings. She and her son prepare the food for their events in their kitchen, and she hints that the restaurant may reopen.
Originally, the Urquizas saw the castle as their private residence. Sergio, who immigrated from Argentina at 14, served in the Army. Afterward, according to an interview he gave to The Times of Northwest Indiana in 2011, his mother told him he needed to learn a profession, suggesting he become a hairstylist.
"I came from a ranch. I castrated bulls and rode horses. I thought, 'How can I be a hairstylist?' But I went to school to please my mother."
He became a big success, styling hair for a fashion-oriented daytime television show. His next step was to open several hair salons and then pizza franchises.
That came in handy when the Urquizas decided the castle wasn’t working as a private residence.
“It was too big for us to live in as a home, and people kept saying we should open it up for events,” says Urquiza.
It also had been empty for 10 years and needed a lot of work, says Urquiza. “We had to do so much on it during the early years, and then now every year we have to do repairs, enhancements, maintenance, we’re always working on it.”
It's a labor of love because of Sergio.
“He loved this place very much. I am very busy, but I do this for him because of that. And also, I love it too.”
