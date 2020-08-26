Latest owner makes Meyer's Castle her home as well as a regal place for an event

“The Meyer’s children were grown when it was built, and so they lived here alone,” says Urquiza. “After he died, his widow stayed by herself but it was too much for her to take care of.”

Indeed, the castle has 165 windows and can accommodate 300 guests at a time. Add to the upkeep, Meyer, an avid gardener and herbalist, also had numerous gardens on the 11 acres surround the building. Another 5 acres are planted with flowers, says Urquiza.

When her husband was alive, the Urquizas operated a restaurant in the castle. But after his death about a year-and-a-half ago, she closed the restaurant because it was too much work. Urquiza and her son, Daniel, continue to host weddings and other events including bridal showers and holiday parties.

“We get just a little break during the winter after Christmas but then it all starts up again,” she says. Even with the pandemic, Urquiza has booked weddings. She and her son prepare the food for their events in their kitchen, and she hints that the restaurant may reopen.