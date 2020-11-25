Legacy Adventure Park takes paintball and more to a new level

Pulled by a gray pickup, the wagon lumbered along the dirt path.

“Darrick, if you need to pick up the group on Carnage, you can drop us off at Omen. We can walk back from there.” John Laflamboy, spoke into the walkie-talkie, his breath visible in the cold November air.

Scanning up the face of the small cliff, a statue of a dinosaur is perched on top. This wasn’t just any paintball facility.

That becomes more evident with its six themed fields of play for paintball, airsoft, laser tag, archery tag and even camping. The park sits on 66 acres of forest trails, a beautiful piece of state park land in Lockport, between the broad flow of the Chicago Sanitary & Ship Canal and the antique line of the Illinois and Michigan Canal that gave Lockport its name. There are scenic ponds and cliffs that were fashioned decades ago when the property was a stone quarry.