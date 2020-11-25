Legacy Adventure Park takes paintball and more to a new level

Pulled by a gray pickup, the wagon lumbered along the dirt path.
“Darrick, if you need to pick up the group on Carnage, you can drop us off at Omen. We can walk back from there.” John Laflamboy, spoke into the walkie-talkie, his breath visible in the cold November air.
Scanning up the face of the small cliff, a statue of a dinosaur is perched on top. This wasn’t just any paintball facility.
That becomes more evident with its six themed fields of play for paintball, airsoft, laser tag, archery tag and even camping. The park sits on 66 acres of forest trails, a beautiful piece of state park land in Lockport, between the broad flow of the Chicago Sanitary & Ship Canal and the antique line of the Illinois and Michigan Canal that gave Lockport its name. There are scenic ponds and cliffs that were fashioned decades ago when the property was a stone quarry.
John Laflamboy, the park’s co-owner and director, leads a group that took over the park in 2017 and after extensive remodeling, opened for its first season in June 2018. It was a new type of business for Laflamboy who has made a career out of running deeply theatrical haunted houses with his company Zombie Army Productions, an ensemble of over 500 artists, actors, designers, fabricators and more. The company has a haunted house called HellGate on the property next to Legacy Adventure Park, so when the prior owners closed shop, Laflamboy’s business partner Rick Rudi reached out to see if it would be something John Laflamboy would want to do. Though they knew nothing about paintball or combat sports at the time, the Zombie Army crew said yes.
Legacy Adventure Park lives up to website promises of “movie quality scenery” and an “immersive experience.” On one field, 20-foot ruins of a spaceship sit next to the remains of a hulking industrial rock crusher, another vestige of the site’s quarry past. Another, called “Graveyard,” includes custom built coffins, crosses and gravestones arrayed in the woods around a clearing with a brokedown mausoleum that LaFlamboy describes as a “classic Zombie Army mausoleum.”
This year has been challenging for Legacy Adventure Park for many of the same reasons it has been hard for other recreation businesses. Despite being a mostly outdoor experience, paintball still involves proximity. And even with all its space, Legacy has had to reduce its capacity to about 25% of what it normally is.
This March, Laflamboy, Rudi and the Legacy staff postponed the season opening to wait for CDC guidelines for the safest ways to operate the park during the coronavirus pandemic. Once open, the park committed to an aggressive set of safety protocols including mandatory face masks, reducing the number of players allowed on a given field and separating the staff, such as game referees, equipment personnel and food preparers. Once players are finished with their games, there is an intensive three-step process for cleaning all the gear that the park offers. o
After a nearly 80% reduction in capacity, Laflamboy says they were pleasantly surprised when a new set of customers in particular responded to their COVID safety efforts. “We became a family favorite.”
The park’s managers and staff started offering night games and held the first one-on-one paintball tourney on the suggestion of one of their regulars. “We didn't really make any money, but that’s part of trying to build your community. We want customers to enter another world.”
According to its website Legacy will close for the season Dec. 15 but Laflamboy says that is only for “open play.” “We do open play on weekends until it gets too cold” Laflamboy said, “But we are open for private groups all year-round, seven days a week.”
On the wagon ride to the first combat fields, Darrick and John were talking about new types of group configurations and games they might implement to follow the most recent Illinois guidelines of 10 or fewer people in a gathering.
Legacy Adventure Park is at 2807 Canal St., Lockport. Open play is scheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends through Dec.15. The park is open for private groups seven days a week, year-round. Visit www.legacyadventurepark.com/index.php.
