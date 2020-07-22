Library adapts to pandemic with curbside service, interactive programs

Public libraries are more than just repositories for books.
Kids enjoy story times, teenagers a place of solitude to do homework (and socialize) and adults have looked to reference librarians and genealogists for help in research.
With COVID-19, libraries had to shut their doors. But that didn't stop plucky librarians from coming up with ways to provide services to patrons. The Dyer-Schererville Public Library, part of the Lake County Public Library system, joined in with an online library card application, maintained the Ask a Librarian service active and posted videos on Facebook that include a virtual story time with staff reading books aloud. It also maintained streaming services and made Wi-Fi available in the parking lot at some branches.
Visitors can schedule appointments for computer services (masks are mandatory), curbside pick-up of books and the staff will print or fax documents for you and bring them out to your vehicle.
Grab & Go appointments allow patrons to come in and browse for books and use the fax or copier, says Ingrid Norris, director of the Lake County Public Library, the state’s third largest library system, with nine branches serving 13 communities in Northwest Indiana.
To make sure everyone gets a turn, there is a 24-hour waiting period after one appointment before another may be booked. Social distancing of 6 feet is enforced, and librarians can provide what they term “over the shoulder” assistance.
Librarians also are on hand to make suggestions and even pull an assortment of tomes for pick-up with a call or email. Curbside delivery is made by staff wearing face masks and taking precautions.
And though the pandemic has changed the way we use the library, it's still getting new books, available for virtual browsing and reservations.
Facebook offers options such as “Imagine Your Story Activities” with games and challenges including making an item from "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" using blocks. There are suggestions of books about the fairy tale, some with twists such as "Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs" by Mo Willems and "Goldilocks and Just One Bear" by Leigh Hodgekinson.
Jigsaw puzzles are available online and adaptable to your skill level.
The LCPL’s Facebook page lists virtual events such as a weekly Lapsit Program lasting 10-to-15 minutes designed to foster child development and pre-literacy skills for a caregiver and children ages from birth to 23 months.
Norris tells of plans for programs as “Ask a Ranger! at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park,” where participants can interact through Zoom with a ranger who works beside active volcanoes.
To make it more convenient for patrons, anything checked out at on branch, say Dyer-Schererville, can be returned to any of the other eight branches— Cedar Lake, Griffith-Calumet Township, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station-New Chicago, Merrillville, Munster and St. John.
As libraries make plans on how to move forward safely—part of their ongoing “Road Map to Reopen—Our Plan for Reinstatement of Library Services,” they’re keeping branches a vital part of the community and one that’s there to help.
