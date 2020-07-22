Library adapts to pandemic with curbside service, interactive programs

Librarians also are on hand to make suggestions and even pull an assortment of tomes for pick-up with a call or email. Curbside delivery is made by staff wearing face masks and taking precautions.

And though the pandemic has changed the way we use the library, it's still getting new books, available for virtual browsing and reservations.

Facebook offers options such as “Imagine Your Story Activities” with games and challenges including making an item from "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" using blocks. There are suggestions of books about the fairy tale, some with twists such as "Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs" by Mo Willems and "Goldilocks and Just One Bear" by Leigh Hodgekinson.

Jigsaw puzzles are available online and adaptable to your skill level.

The LCPL’s Facebook page lists virtual events such as a weekly Lapsit Program lasting 10-to-15 minutes designed to foster child development and pre-literacy skills for a caregiver and children ages from birth to 23 months.

Norris tells of plans for programs as “Ask a Ranger! at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park,” where participants can interact through Zoom with a ranger who works beside active volcanoes.