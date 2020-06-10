Life's musings turn into advice for elementary school teacher's daughter

“I started a home based business a couple years ago and took different trainings and workshops on business. One of the trainers offered a workshop on self-publishing a book. I quickly signed up. I had always wanted to turn this advice into a book, I just didn't know how,” said Larson. “I keep in contact with some old students. I told them about my advice I was writing to Elle. They all told me they would love to read it. So when this workshop came out, I knew I had to do it.”

Though the advice was meant for her daughter, she acknowledged that sometimes girls aren’t so keen on listening to their mothers. “I know my daughter is less likely to take my advice, but all the young women in my life will more likely take advice from me than their mothers. So this book was getting written. I gave myself a year to finish it. I wanted it completed by the time I turned 40. I accomplished this goal,” she said. “I am extremely proud that I could show my children and students that you are never too old to accomplish your goals. My students think it is so cool that their teacher is an author. I know we tell kids they can be anything they want to be in life, but we need to show them it.”