Life's musings turn into advice for elementary school teacher's daughter

When Katie Larson of Munster became a first-time mom nine years ago, she knew she’d have tidbits of widsom she’d want to pass on to her daughter. She started to jot down her thoughts into a Google document and continued until she had enough to fill a book.
“I started a home based business a couple years ago and took different trainings and workshops on business. One of the trainers offered a workshop on self-publishing a book. I quickly signed up. I had always wanted to turn this advice into a book, I just didn't know how,” said Larson. “I keep in contact with some old students. I told them about my advice I was writing to Elle. They all told me they would love to read it. So when this workshop came out, I knew I had to do it.”
Though the advice was meant for her daughter, she acknowledged that sometimes girls aren’t so keen on listening to their mothers. “I know my daughter is less likely to take my advice, but all the young women in my life will more likely take advice from me than their mothers. So this book was getting written. I gave myself a year to finish it. I wanted it completed by the time I turned 40. I accomplished this goal,” she said. “I am extremely proud that I could show my children and students that you are never too old to accomplish your goals. My students think it is so cool that their teacher is an author. I know we tell kids they can be anything they want to be in life, but we need to show them it.”
Much of the advice in the book, "Advice to My Daughter: Relationship and Life Advice That She Won't Take, But Maybe You Will," doesn’t quite apply to her 9-year-old daughter yet. It’s organized into three sections — dealing with boys, dealing with girl friends and advice for life — geared toward teens and young adults.
Larson has been teaching for nearly two decades. She began as a substitute after receiving a degree in advertising from Purdue University. When he had trouble landing a job in that field she decided to try substitute teaching temporarily. However, she found that she loved spending time in the classroom and after a year of subbing, she attended Calumet College of St. Joseph to obtain her teaching certificate.
She ended up student teaching at a school in the Lansing neighborhood where she grew up, Oak Glen School. After teaching kindergarten for a year in School District 171 in Lansing, there was an opening at Oak Glen School and she was hired to teach fifth grade. She's still there, as a third grade teacher.
“The best part of teaching is seeing the impact you have on your students' lives. I love showing children that they can become anything that they want to become,” said Larson. “I truly love my students and once they have been in my class, they are my kids. I care about them and want to see them succeed in life.”
She and her fellow teachers started a free annual garage sale at the school three years ago to help the families from her school and the community as a whole. “The district staff donates clothes, housewares, toys, baby items — and really anything,” she explained. “We open Oak Glen on a Saturday and offer it for free to anyone. Instead of donating to Goodwill, our wonderful staff donates it to the families of Lansing.”
In additional to her daughter, Elle, she and her husband, Mike, have a 5-year-old son, Ben.
Larson's book is available on Amazon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!