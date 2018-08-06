The reach of the Little Free Library program is far from small.
Along streets in residential areas, commercial locations and community facilities are boxes filled with books. Signs at the sites offer a simple message: “Take a book, leave a book.”
The international movement began in Wisconsin with a single book exchange created in 2009 by Little Free Library Executive Director Todd Bol.
Since then, the organization has grown to more than 70,000 book exchange sites in 85 countries, according to its website. Millions of books are exchanged each year through the program.
The Little Free Library initiative has a strong presence in Griffith, thanks to Kathy Ruesken, who brought the program to town after attending a presentation on community literacy.
Griffith now has seven book exchanges registered with the Little Free Library organization, and those involved in the program hope to see that number grow in the town and other Northwest Indiana communities.
Debbie Fizer, president of the Northwest Indiana Literacy Coalition, said the organization is a co-steward of Griffith book exchanges with Ruesken.
Fizer hosts a community library outside of her home in a box that looks like a gingerbread house, and it gets plenty of attention.
Many stop to take pictures with it, but what's more exciting to Fizer is the steady flow of reading materials.
When Fizer installed the book exchange about four years ago, there would be 100 percent turnover of the books every three weeks. Now the complete turnover is days.
“It's rare to be low on books,” Fizer said.
If it wasn't already clear how important the library is to the community, Fizer received a reminder when her book exchange was down for a month for maintenance.
She said she received a letter from a young girl asking her to put the box back so she could read more.
Little Free Libraries offer a wide range of reading materials for people of all ages, though Fizer said anything inappropriate is removed promptly.
The book exchanges also offer other benefits, especially for youth.
She said that though many children prefer to read on tablets and phones, studies show that people learn better from books than screens. Having more access to books can help encourage children to read them more often.
Fizer said the libraries also are convenient; families taking a walk can grab a book on their way.
According to the Little Free Library, the boxes can build community.
The organization reported 73 percent of people it surveyed last year indicated they met more neighbors because of a Little Free Library in their area, and nearly all of those surveyed said the book exchanges make their neighborhoods friendlier.
When the Little Free Library program was started, there were some concern about the potential for vandalism at the exchange sites.
Fizer said that has happened, but it's rare.
She said the community helps monitor the libraries to ensure they aren't getting abused.
“People are very protective of these things,” Fizer said.
Fizer said it's easy to get the book exchanges “up and running.”
The Little Free Library offers advice and plans to create a community library on its website, www.littlefreelibrary.org. It also sells a variety of prebuilt libraries.
Fizer said the Northwest Indiana Literacy Coalition also is willing to help establish exchange sites. She said those looking for tips can contact it at www.nwiliteracy.wordpress.com.
The Little Free Library also suggests a variety of ways to start libraries on a budget. That includes using storage containers as exchange sites.
Many people have repurposed items, such as mini refrigerators and microwaves, to serve as Little Free Library locations.
Fizer said The Northwest Indiana Literacy Coalition has built a partnership with Griffith Public Schools, and there are efforts to add more exchange boxes.
Using donated materials, Griffith High School students are created community libraries to raffle off at the town's Central Market, which takes place from 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays through September at Central Park. A raffle date hasn't been set yet.
A portion of proceeds from the raffles will go to the Literacy Coalition and other educational programs, Fizer said.