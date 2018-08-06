Memorial bricks, customized and engraved to be used in the walkways of Griffith’s Central Pa…

Where the books are

Those interested in maintaining a book exchange box through the Little Free Library program can register their sites with the organization. There is one-time payment starting at $39, and stewards will receive a Little Free Library charter sign and an advice packet.

Region residents also can register through the Northwest Indiana Literacy Coalition for a $25 fee. Visit www.nwiliteracy.wordpress.com for information.

After registering, stewards will have the option of adding their location to the Little Free Library world map, at www.littlefreelibrary.org.

There are seven Little Free Library book exchange sites in Griffith:

• 1441 N. Arbogast St.

• 746 N. Lafayette St.

• 525 N. Lafayette St. (St. Mary Hildebrandt Hall)

• 600 N. Broad St. (Central Park)

• 146 N. Broad St. (Grindhouse Cafe)

• 201 N. Griffith Blvd. (Griffith Family YMCA)

• 1818 N. Mansard Drive (Mansards Clubhouse)