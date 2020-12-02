Live or lifelike, tall or short, LED or traditional lights, how to choose just the right tree

As you’re decorating your home this holiday season, the most basic decision involves the tree.

When it comes to choosing a real tree or a lifelike version, there are many options.

Maggie Vega, director of marketing and design at Alsip Home & Nursery in St. John, said family traditions tend to be a big factor in tree selection.

Vega said fresh trees are attractive for the pine aroma they bring to your home. “Some people really like that scent,” Vega said. “It brings about the holiday spirit.”

She said Alsip Home & Nursery does sell fresh trees but doesn't offer the the option of cutting down their own trees.

Vega said the fresh trees are strung up in Alsip’s greenhouse, so customers can make their choice out of the cold. They are displayed to provide a full view of them before making their choice.

Jodi Ives, of Spring Run Farm in Lowell, said Spring Run carries lifelike trees of all sizes.

Table top trees are popular this year. That includes 18-inch and 3- and 4-foot trees.