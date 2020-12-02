 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live or lifelike, tall or short, LED or traditional lights, how to choose just the right tree
urgent

Live or lifelike, tall or short, LED or traditional lights, how to choose just the right tree

{{featured_button_text}}

As you’re decorating your home this holiday season, the most basic decision involves the tree.

When it comes to choosing a real tree or a lifelike version, there are many options.

Maggie Vega, director of marketing and design at Alsip Home & Nursery in St. John, said family traditions tend to be a big factor in tree selection.

Vega said fresh trees are attractive for the pine aroma they bring to your home. “Some people really like that scent,” Vega said. “It brings about the holiday spirit.” 

She said Alsip Home & Nursery does sell fresh trees but doesn't offer the the option of cutting down their own trees.

Vega said the fresh trees are strung up in Alsip’s greenhouse, so customers can make their choice out of the cold. They are displayed to provide a full view of them before making their choice.

Jodi Ives, of Spring Run Farm in Lowell, said Spring Run carries lifelike trees of all sizes.

Table top trees are popular this year. That includes 18-inch and 3- and 4-foot trees.

Ives said the smaller trees aren’t as expensive, but you can still get a great look with them. They can also be easily tucked in a corner or other smaller spots.

Ives adds that the aroma of a fresh tree can be replicated with potpourri.

Vega noted that Alsip also offers lifelike trees.

When the tree is selected, lighting is the next choice.

Vega said more people are choosing to go with LED lighting, which can be much more energy efficient than incandescent Christmas lights, which are still available.

She said there are multicolor changing lights as well as warm and clear options.

“You don’t have to be married to one aesthetic,” Vega said.

Fresh selection

For many people, it isn’t Christmas without a tall, glorious real tree. Here are some popular varieties of trees and their pros and cons.

Scotch pine

Grown in the northwest, Midwest, Great Lakes and northeast, these trees have sturdy branches that are dense and tightly spaced, so it's good for those who have a ton of decorations.

Douglas fir 

These blue-green trees grown in the northwest, Great Lakes and northeast are the classic Christmas tree. It’s fuller and thicker than a Fraser fir, but it will drop needles, so keep the vacuum handy.

Balsam fir

This dark green beauty has a strong, classic Christmas smell and tough branches to hold all your heavier ornaments. Its branches also make it a great choice for garlands and wreaths.

Noble fir 

These trees can grow up to 230 feet tall, but also go great in your living room. They have a strong fragrance and equally strong branches.

White pine

This bluish tree is grown along the Canadian border. It's scent isn't as strong as other varieties, so it’s great if you’ve got sensitive noses in your house. It also has flexible branches that do better with lighter decorations.

Virginia pine

These medium-size trees are lightly fragranced and easily identified by their short, twisted needles that grow in pairs.

Leyland cypress 

The South’s Christmas tree has delicate, feathery branches, and little fragrance. It’s a good keeper and perfect for those who decorate for the entire season.

Blue spruce

Also known as a Colorado blue spruce, this tree has a knockout smell and waxy, gray-blue needles. It has strong branches for decorating.

Green Shoot Media

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a paper pressman's hat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts