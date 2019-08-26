The quaint town of Lowell was established in 1852. Among its charms are the 28 buildings in the Commercial Historical District in the center of town. Renovation projects underway in the district and elsewhere downtown are designed to keep the past as part of its future.
Downtown design
“One of our downtown projects includes replacing and renovating the streetlights,” said Town Council President Chris Salatas. “We’re adding bases that have a historic-looking feature, and painting all of them with a powder black that is similar to the color used on original lights. We want them to have a very old-fashioned, historical look when we are done.”
Another downtown project is repaving the two large parking lots. “Residents and shoppers need to have access to easy parking,” Salatas said. “Both lots were in dire need of renovation. We have completed the North lot and are currently working on the South lot.”
The parking lots and streetlights projects came in at $700,000. “Our residents want to remain proud of their downtown,” Salatas said. “At the same time, we want to stay connected to our storied past. We keep that in mind with every project we consider.”
With one eye on the future, the town council is investigating installing solar panels to provide electricity. “Lighting up downtown, operating the water treatment plant, and operating the wastewater system use a lot of energy,” Salatas said of the $500,000 annual expenditure. “We may be able to save the town significant money over the life of the solar panels by switching. We’re still investigating the numbers to determine if it is a cost-efficient venture.”
The town also offers a façade grant program to business owners, matching façade renovation costs up to $10,000. “We have had several businesses use the grant to spruce up the outside of their business,” Salatas said. “We’re hoping to get several more on board soon.”
The famous Lowell Labor Day Parade turns 100 this September. Salatas said parade planners have some exciting surprises. “But those plans are under wraps for now,” he said. “I’ll leave it up to the parade team to decide if they want to share the news or keep it a surprise.”
Residential growth
Having homes available for young families is key to Lowell’s future, according to Salatas. “We continue to work with developers and builders to meet the demand for new housing,” he said. “We have several subdivisions filling as homes become available.”
Lowell issued more than 150 permits for single-family homes in 2017-18 and have issued 53 so far in 2019. Village Green and Carriage Crossing are built out, and Sierra Ridge, Heritage Falls, and Beverly Estates are in various stages of development.
“There’s a great demand for homes in our community,” Salatas said. “We have a low tax base, a low crime rate, access to I-65 and U.S. 41, and a great school system. Our small-town values are very attractive to homebuyers.”
The school system, Tri-Creek School Corp., is well positioned to accommodate new students, having experienced a small enrollment decline for a few years during the Great Recession of 2007-09.
Lowell prides itself on strong family ties, according to Salatas. “People in our town take the time to know their neighbors and their local businesses,” he said. “Our town council puts a lot of effort into keeping our value system strong.”
Infrastructure progress
The town plans to extend electric, water, and sewer utility lines to the intersection of State Road 2 and U.S. Hwy. 41. Lake Prairie Elementary School will connect to the new lines, according to Salatas, and area residents will be able to switch from septic and well to city utilities. The $3 million project will allow the town to offer upgraded parcels of land for commercial and/or industrial development.
“We hope to create an industrial park close to the intersection,” Salatas said. “The amount of traffic on both roads makes it an attractive location for businesses.”
Salatas said that the town hopes to break ground early in 2020. “We’re working on the pre-engineering stage,” he said.
Two Community Crossing grants will provide funds for 4.2 miles of street repaving in town. “There was no significant paving in 2018, something that we needed to rectify,” Salatas said. “We were fortunate to receive two grants that we applied for, and those funds will cover a significant portion of the $5 million-dollar paving costs being done this year.”