Melvin Halsted’s grand Federal style home still fronts 201 E. Main St. in Lowell, connecting the bustling town of today with its earliest history dating to 1850. That’s when Halsted, who hailed from a wealthy family, built the home.
According to National Register of Historic Places Inventory Nomination Form, it's one of the oldest structures in Lake County.
“Halsted was the founder of Lowell,” says Nell Fabish, public information coordinator for the Lowell Public Library.
Moving here from Ohio, Halsted farmed 80 acres before teaming up with O.E. Haskins in the construction of a mill that opened in 1849. The next year, after discovering a deposit of lake and boulder clay perfect for brick making, Halsted and his team formed and fired 400,000 bricks to build his house, thus jump starting the brick industry in Lake and Porter Counties.
The home, owned and operated by the Three Creeks Historical Association, is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. It is one of many historic structures remaining in Lowell that showcase its myriad architectural styles including Free Classic, Eclectic, Italianate, Queen Anne, Victorian and Vernacular.
“The Lowell Public Library received a grant to research the town’s historic homes,” says Fabish, noting the information was put together in a pamphlet available at the library.
A spectacular example of Queen Anne architecture, the J. Claude Rumsey house, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008, features such details as wraparound porch supported by small slender columns known as columnettes and a short tower accented with fishscale wood siding. This was not the only home that Rumsey built in Lowell.
According to Fabish, the Lowell Commercial District, comprising approximately 28 buildings dating from around 1870 to 1952, includes the former library located in a Carnegie Library built in 1920.
“Prior to that, Lowell had a subscription library,” she says. Opening around 1904, the library, supported by dues-paying members, boasted about 500 books. Thirteen years later, the Lowell Public Library opened in two small rooms on the second floor of a hat shop owned by Lizzie Davis.
Three years later, thanks to steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, Lowell received funds to build one of the state’s 164 Carnegie Libraries, the most of any state.
“The building is still there and is now a resale shop,” says Fabish.
Other connections to the past include McVey’s Restaurant in the Roberts Building (1948) and fourth-generation family owned Sickinger’s Jewelry, a vital part of the downtown.
The Queen Anne/Free Classic-style home of James Brannon built in 1898, with a full-width front porch, stained-glass windows and patterned wood shingles on gabled edges, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2010. Grain-elevator operator Charles E. Nichols moved into his Queen Anne home with its classic Victorian elements including a turret with conical roof and deeply bracketed balcony in 1895. Other important historic structures include the 1922 Lowell Town Hall.
Preservation has always been a tradition in Lowell.
Darlene Rigg, a retired reference librarian for the public library, worked for 20 years on the town’s extensive history and genealogy website — www.lowellpl.lib.in.us/history.htm — and created the historic home brochure in the late 1990s.
“I tried to grab information that wasn’t easily available in other places,” says Rigg, including biographies of pioneers; photos; indexing of the Lowell newspapers including the Lowell Star (1882), the Lowell Souvenir (1901-1903) and the Lowell Tribune (1916-1917); and listings of local businesses starting with Halsted’s mill. Some of the references link to contemporary newspaper accounts, advertisements and other published materials.
Rigg and her staff also added separate listings for birthdays, births and adoptions, engagements, marriage licenses, weddings, anniversaries and obituaries.
Lowell had two significant fires including one in 1898, says Rigg, but was rebuilt quickly.
Though she likes the vintage buildings, including the former home of Eponetus Reed Bacon, a Civil War veteran and a physician, her favorite is the Three Creeks Monument, erected in 1905.
“It’s dedicated to people in this area who served in all the wars,” she says.
At 25-feet tall and weighing 45 long tons, the monument’s sides are inscribed with the names of 504 soldiers, sailors, and one Navy nurse from Eagle Creek, Cedar Creek, and West Creek Townships who served in War of 1812, Civil War, Mexican War, and Spanish–American War.
As for the Bacon House, circa 1870, it survived the Fire of 1890 that destroyed most buildings on Commercial Street “by spouting water from the hose lines from his (Bacon’s) underground residential water facilities fed from his windmill tower tank there," according to an article in the March 20, 1952, Lowell Tribune. "The town not having any organized volunteer fire department at that time but which organization was soon thereupon established, as was the water works, both of which have since been a highly beneficent boon to the town and southern Lake County.”