Lubeznik program unleashes the inner Dubuffet in adults with disabilities

“They’re amazing in the scope of what they offer those students, and we’re just thrilled to be part of that,” Hammond-Hagman said.

HPA students work on projects incorporating fibers, sculptures and bookmaking as well as painting and drawing. The program is rigorously assessed to measure the benefit to each student.

“It’s probably the most individualized teaching that I’ve done,” says Michelle Wiser, who teaches the HBA classes. “You can’t look at them all as one sweeping group and come up with one project they can handle. I start with basic art projects but keep building on an idea.”

While teaching adults with developmental disabilities can be challenging, Wiser says it’s important to treat them with the respect they deserve."

Though the students do have disabilities, Wiser notes that their art can be very sophisticated.

“You have to equate it to outsider art,” she says of the form noted for its raw qualities. “They have a distinctive style of their own. You can start to see from individual to individual what their style is.”

Amy Armstrong, program director at Social & Learning Institute in Michigan City, says the students have a special bond with their teacher.