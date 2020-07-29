Lubeznik program unleashes the inner Dubuffet in adults with disabilities

Sometimes the best art comes from unexpected places.
Michigan City’s Lubeznik Center for the Arts has offered the Health Promotion through the Arts program for 12 years. It serves adults with cognitive challenges to encourage social and motor skill development as well as nurture creativity.
“It’s one of the best things that we do,” says Hannah Hammond-Hagman, education director at the Lubeznik Center.
“The main focus, and why visual arts instruction is so important, is that it creates a space for increased self expression and confidence in the work you’re creating,” Hammond-Hagman said. “So the students in this program are treated as artists. We meet them at various skill levels, and introduce them to a huge variety of techniques.”
Janet Bloch, executive director at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, says HPA is a core program for her organization.
Those in the program "feel a sense of pride and ownership not just over their work but the center," Bloch said. "Everybody who comes to the program knows they’re important to us.”
The program is usually held three days per week to serve students from Paladin Inc. and Social & Learning Institute, two Michigan City organizations that have long served adults with developmental disabilities.
“They’re amazing in the scope of what they offer those students, and we’re just thrilled to be part of that,” Hammond-Hagman said.
HPA students work on projects incorporating fibers, sculptures and bookmaking as well as painting and drawing. The program is rigorously assessed to measure the benefit to each student.
“It’s probably the most individualized teaching that I’ve done,” says Michelle Wiser, who teaches the HBA classes. “You can’t look at them all as one sweeping group and come up with one project they can handle. I start with basic art projects but keep building on an idea.”
While teaching adults with developmental disabilities can be challenging, Wiser says it’s important to treat them with the respect they deserve."
Though the students do have disabilities, Wiser notes that their art can be very sophisticated.
“You have to equate it to outsider art,” she says of the form noted for its raw qualities. “They have a distinctive style of their own. You can start to see from individual to individual what their style is.”
Amy Armstrong, program director at Social & Learning Institute in Michigan City, says the students have a special bond with their teacher.
“They love her,” Armstrong says. “Michelle makes them do their own art projects. They don’t want any of the teachers to do anything. It’s their project, and their work. They each can put their own spin on it, and why change that. They’re allowed to be creative in their own way, which is how it should be.”
Bloch notes that the artists are identified by their talent, not their disability. “We don’t focus on that, we just teach art," and help the students feel like any other artist.
Each year, the Lubeznik Center puts on an exhibition of HPA student projects in the Community Gallery. Some of the artwork is also available for purchase with all the proceeds going to the artists.
“It’s one of my favorite shows always,” Bloch says. “My office is decorated here and at home with many pieces.”
Armstrong says the exhibition is a big hit with students and families as well.
“I love being able to go to the exhibition and see what they’ve been working on. I think it’s neat for the parents to see ‘my child did that.’ What a proud moment for those parents and caregivers,” she said.
The program receives funding from Duneland Health Council and Horizon Bank, according to Bloch.
Camie White, executive director of the Duneland Health Council, says the HPA is one of her favorite programs.
“Janet brings me artwork that the students have made,” White says. “The students bring their parents and relatives in to the office see it all the time. They’re so proud of it. And they should be. It’s absolutely amazing.”
White says the Duneland Health Council board was an early contributor to the program and continues to consider it a core of its funding, providing more than a quarter million dollars to HPA since 2007.
“My board members and I went to one of the classes to watch and the participants were so friendly, so excited to show us their art, to tell us their interpretation of what they were doing," White says. "The people in this program have so much to share, both artistically and vocally about how they feel. And that was kind of an initial goal of the program. We thought that this is really something special here.”
This year’s program, as well as other programs offered at the Lubeznik Center, has been adapted to work around the challenges of COVID-19.
“We haven’t seen them since March. I miss them so much and so does Michelle,” Hammond-Hagman says. “We did halt in-person classes at the Center but we quickly adapted. We created a packet of six video lessons, and I put kits together with all the supplies.”
“We’re hoping it ends very soon," says Bloch. "There’s just no replacement for inperson.”
