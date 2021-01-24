Making strides in management and treatment of cataracts

Like the lens on a camera, our eyes also have crystalline clear lenses behind our pupils that allow us to focus and see clearly.
But just as a dirty camera lens will affect the quality of a photo, cataracts cloud the lenses of our eyes and create smudged or blurry images that make it difficult to see.
“When we are born, this lens is crystal clear,” says Dr. Nicole Albright, optometrist at Moses Eyecare Center, with locations throughout the Region. “As we age, the lens becomes more opacified and difficult to see through. A lens with a cataract will distort the color and clarity of your vision, creating glare and halos while driving at night and difficulty reading in low-light situations.”
For the most part, cataracts are age-related, but they can also be congenital, trauma-induced or secondary to certain systemic conditions or long-term steroid use. If left untreated, they can lead to blindness.
According to the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health, the risk of developing cataracts increases with each decade of life, starting around age 40. By 75, half of White Americans have cataracts. By 80, 70% of Whites have cataracts compared with 53% of Blacks and 61% of Hispanic Americans.
“Cataracts are usually very slow growing though some can come fast, like frost on a windshield when the weather gets cold,” says Dr. Delia Malone, a board-certified optometrist specializing in pediatric and family eye care at Levin Eye Care Center in Whiting.
But being diagnosed with cataracts doesn’t mean you need surgery right away.
It’s standard, says Malone, to monitor the progression by having six-month or annual eye examinations depending, on how quickly the cataracts are affecting vision.
“When the quality of your vision starts to prevent you from doing activities that you enjoy such as driving, reading, watching television, etc., then it is time to consider having them removed,” says Albright.
Currently, the only Food and Drug Administration-approved method for removing cataracts is surgery which is typically quick and easy with a minimal risk of complications.
“This is the best time in history of the world to have cataract surgery,” says Malone. “It’s a simple and quick operation that involves making a very small incision and replacing the clouded lens with intra-ocular lens implants.”
Eye drops are prescribed for both before and after the operative to reduce the risk of infection and inflammation and prevent complications.
Follow-up examinations to ensure proper healing are usually done one day, one week and one month after surgery.
“At which point, many patients find themselves less reliant on glasses other than for reading,” says Albright, president of Northwest Indiana Optometric Society.
Because of technological advancements, those with astigmatisms and those wanting to be glasses-free after cataract surgery can opt for premium intra-ocular lens implants.
“Though the upgrades for this premium product are not covered by insurance,” says Albright, “they may ultimately provide a cost-savings in the long run when factoring in that you will not be spending money in the future on glasses.”