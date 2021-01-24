Making strides in management and treatment of cataracts

Like the lens on a camera, our eyes also have crystalline clear lenses behind our pupils that allow us to focus and see clearly.

But just as a dirty camera lens will affect the quality of a photo, cataracts cloud the lenses of our eyes and create smudged or blurry images that make it difficult to see.

“When we are born, this lens is crystal clear,” says Dr. Nicole Albright, optometrist at Moses Eyecare Center, with locations throughout the Region. “As we age, the lens becomes more opacified and difficult to see through. A lens with a cataract will distort the color and clarity of your vision, creating glare and halos while driving at night and difficulty reading in low-light situations.”

For the most part, cataracts are age-related, but they can also be congenital, trauma-induced or secondary to certain systemic conditions or long-term steroid use. If left untreated, they can lead to blindness.

According to the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health, the risk of developing cataracts increases with each decade of life, starting around age 40. By 75, half of White Americans have cataracts. By 80, 70% of Whites have cataracts compared with 53% of Blacks and 61% of Hispanic Americans.