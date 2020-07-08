Marriage Mill keeps Crown Point's long, colorful nuptial history alive

Two days after their engagement with the wedding set for November, Randy and Melvin Berlin decided they couldn’t wait. So on Aug. 23, 1948, a Monday, the two 19 year olds traveled from their home in Chicago to Crown Point to tie the knot.
“You didn’t need your parents' permission to get married there,” says Randy Berlin. Indeed, Crown Point was one of the famed marriage mills dotting the country in the early to mid-1900s that didn't require a blood test.
Open 24 hours, the only wait depended on the number of couples already in line for a license at the Romanesque and Georgian style Lake County Court House, now known as the Grand Old Lady.
There were a few rules though such as the one stating that prospective brides and grooms couldn’t be inebriated. But even that was open to interpretation. If the couple could make it up the stairs to his second floor office, that was good enough for one unnamed justice of the peace, according to Bruce C. Woods, president of Lake County Historical Society.
The Berlins were married by Harvey Minas.
“He also married Red Grange, the University of Illinois football player,” says Berlin, an attorney whose Crown Point marriage lasted 71 years until her husband died last summer.
Minas was one of the four “marrying squires” responsible for many of the approximate 175,000 weddings in Crown Point during the heyday from 1915-1940. The other three were Arthur Taylor, Howard Kemp and Harry Nicholson.
Even Woods has a license to perform marriages as part of the annual Marriage Mill event now sponsored by the Lake County Court House Foundation, though the event has been canceled this year.
“We wanted to go in a different direction, I wanted to have a wedding that was not typical, I wanted it to be unique,” says Amy Pohlman Martin who married Michael Martin in 2016.
So when Martin saw an advertisement on Facebook about marrying at the court house, she jumped at the opportunity.
Breaking with Marriage Mill tradition, Martin wore a modern wedding dress — and enlisted men to be her "bridesmaids." Still, she liked the ties to the past of marrying in such a historic setting.
“It had such an elegant feel,” says Martin. “That’s what I was looking for.”
The Berlins returned from Chicago for a sentimental journey two years ago. “If you’d ever asked my father what the secret was to such a long happy marriage, he would have told you it was because he and my mother showered together every morning,” says Andrew Berlin, one of the couple’s three sons.
Melvin Berlin was the founder and owner of Berlin Metals and Berlin Packaging. Randy Berlin, who dropped out of college when they married and returned and earned several degrees include one in law and a Ph.D., taught at the University of Chicago.
The Berlins didn’t tell their parents they’d eloped until after the scheduled November marriage. “I thought it was important to be married in front of family and friends,” says Randy Berlin.“Afterwards, when I told my mother, she said why then did we go through with this second wedding?”
