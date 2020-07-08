Marriage Mill keeps Crown Point's long, colorful nuptial history alive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two days after their engagement with the wedding set for November, Randy and Melvin Berlin decided they couldn’t wait. So on Aug. 23, 1948, a Monday, the two 19 year olds traveled from their home in Chicago to Crown Point to tie the knot.

“You didn’t need your parents' permission to get married there,” says Randy Berlin. Indeed, Crown Point was one of the famed marriage mills dotting the country in the early to mid-1900s that didn't require a blood test.

Open 24 hours, the only wait depended on the number of couples already in line for a license at the Romanesque and Georgian style Lake County Court House, now known as the Grand Old Lady.

There were a few rules though such as the one stating that prospective brides and grooms couldn’t be inebriated. But even that was open to interpretation. If the couple could make it up the stairs to his second floor office, that was good enough for one unnamed justice of the peace, according to Bruce C. Woods, president of Lake County Historical Society.

The Berlins were married by Harvey Minas.

“He also married Red Grange, the University of Illinois football player,” says Berlin, an attorney whose Crown Point marriage lasted 71 years until her husband died last summer.