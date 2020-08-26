Master patrolman achieves lifelong goal with perseverance, aplomb

The hardest part of the job for McHenry is facing death regularly. “Death of the elderly, children, infants, mom, dads. It’s very hard to carry those images with you day in and day out.”

She said the recent upheaval hasn't changed the job much besides the use of personal protective equipment due to the pandemic and overseeing protests that have remained peaceful.

If there’s one point she would like to get across to the public, it’s that “we are here to help, aid and assist them in their time of need. Those who have taken the oath will always be here to help those who need it,” she said. "And it’s also important to know that we are just people, too. We laugh, we cry, we love, we hurt, we bleed.”

She didn’t get into law enforcement until she was 35, and at 38 she was diagnosed with cancer a week after finding a lump in her breast. “I was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer Stage 2B Grade 3 on March 23, 2010. What all that means is the cancer is not hormone fed, so my options were the standard treatment — chemotherapy, radiation and a ton of prayer,” she explained. “My children were all teenagers, and I wasn’t sure if I was going to live or die. I knew what that meant as both my parents died from cancer, my mom when I was 13 and my dad when I was 19. And I refused to throw in the towel.”