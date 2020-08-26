Master patrolman achieves lifelong goal with perseverance, aplomb

If there was ever a woman who defined “perseverance,” it would be Flora McHenry. She’s made it through when she was told she couldn’t and has come out the other side with a strong message to never give up.
She had always dreamed of being a police officer but was discouraged by her father telling her it was a job she couldn’t do because she was a female.
She married at 17 and had children. As the Black Oak neighborhood of Gary where she resided grew more dangerous, she looked to move her family to a safer place.
“I knew that I needed to make changes in my children's lives and had to better our surroundings,” she said. “At the time I was 100-plus pounds overweight and unhealthy. Through blood sweat and tears, I made a million changes in myself. I worked out twice a day seven days a week. We moved out of Gary, and I applied at several police agencies surrounding the area. I always believed to better one's children, we must look in the mirror and better ourselves first.”
McHenry has now been with the Portage Police Department for 14 years and is a master patrolman. Though it can be tough being a female in a male-dominated field, she knows she is making a difference. “If I’ve made a different in one life, this was a career worth having,” she said. She is one of seven women in the department and each has herr own specialty, ranging from detectives to driving instructors to SWAT team members to field training officers.
The hardest part of the job for McHenry is facing death regularly. “Death of the elderly, children, infants, mom, dads. It’s very hard to carry those images with you day in and day out.”
She said the recent upheaval hasn't changed the job much besides the use of personal protective equipment due to the pandemic and overseeing protests that have remained peaceful.
If there’s one point she would like to get across to the public, it’s that “we are here to help, aid and assist them in their time of need. Those who have taken the oath will always be here to help those who need it,” she said. "And it’s also important to know that we are just people, too. We laugh, we cry, we love, we hurt, we bleed.”
She didn’t get into law enforcement until she was 35, and at 38 she was diagnosed with cancer a week after finding a lump in her breast. “I was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer Stage 2B Grade 3 on March 23, 2010. What all that means is the cancer is not hormone fed, so my options were the standard treatment — chemotherapy, radiation and a ton of prayer,” she explained. “My children were all teenagers, and I wasn’t sure if I was going to live or die. I knew what that meant as both my parents died from cancer, my mom when I was 13 and my dad when I was 19. And I refused to throw in the towel.”
McHenry fought through the treatments with great support from her department. “After losing my hair at Walt Disney World, 18 weeks of chemotherapy, 37 radiation treatments and against all odds, here I am 10 years later, even though most with my diagnosis don’t make it five years,” she said. “I attribute it to a strong support system, a good mental mindset and following my team of doctors’ orders.”
Her advice for those battling cancer can be applied to other struggles and life in general. “Reach out to people. Ask for help. Talk to other women who’ve been there. Even on your worst days, never give up,” she urges. “Have your moments of sorrow and then get up and face the day head on."
When she’s not working, she enjoys working out and spending time with her husband, five kids and seven grandchildren. “Taking the time to spend with family is a great way to decompress from a day’s work,” she said. She and her husband own a K9 training facility in Michigan, where she spend her off days pursing another passion.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!