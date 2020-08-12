Master plan wrapping up with one new park, user-friendly upgrades to others

Also at Cheever, the tennis courts were repaved and made into four pickleball courts on one side and Futsal/roller hockey with goals on the other side.

Diamond point to an article in The Times from 1970s that spoke about Griffith Parks’ efforts to build a park on the north end of town.

“It took 50 years, but we got it done,” Diamond says of Firefighter’s Park, the town’s newest park adjacent to Fire Station 3 at 1600 N. Indiana St.

With the help of Indiana Department of Natural Resources Land and Conservation Grants, the park's playground was completed last year and the pavilion, restrooms, sidewalk and parking completed this year, Diamond says. "The park has a firehouse/firetruck theme with soft surface and ADA compliant equipment.”

As the final year its master plan approaches, the park board is continuing to look ahead.

“We have a long wish list of ideas to enhance the parks and bike trail,” says Diamond. “As funds and grants materialize, we discuss which project or projects are the best fit for our objectives. And as we enter the final year, we’ll work on the next five year master plan to make sure we meet the DNR deadline, which is mid to late January for the first year of the plan.”