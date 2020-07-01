Mayor's trial by fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last November, the residents of Valparaiso handed the keys to City Hall over to a new mayor for the first time in 16 years. Trust and a level of comfort would be paramount.

Four months later, the COVID-19 pandemic shut the city down, and comfort was one of the last words on anyone’s mind.

“The beginning of this journey has been very unusual, to say the least,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. “There’s no pandemic manual in the administration offices. We had to hit the ground running and not slow down.”

Murphy said he was truly fortunate to have a loyal and dependable team to help guide the city through the pandemic, from quarantine to a gradual reopening. “(Former Mayor) Jon (Costas) has always been a mentor to me, and he was immensely helpful as we figured out how to navigate through this. We have some new people in the administration, and we also had several team members who have been here for several years. That mix of knowledge and leadership was beneficial to me and the residents.”