Mayor's trial by fire

Last November, the residents of Valparaiso handed the keys to City Hall over to a new mayor for the first time in 16 years. Trust and a level of comfort would be paramount.
Four months later, the COVID-19 pandemic shut the city down, and comfort was one of the last words on anyone’s mind.
“The beginning of this journey has been very unusual, to say the least,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. “There’s no pandemic manual in the administration offices. We had to hit the ground running and not slow down.”
Murphy said he was truly fortunate to have a loyal and dependable team to help guide the city through the pandemic, from quarantine to a gradual reopening. “(Former Mayor) Jon (Costas) has always been a mentor to me, and he was immensely helpful as we figured out how to navigate through this. We have some new people in the administration, and we also had several team members who have been here for several years. That mix of knowledge and leadership was beneficial to me and the residents.”
The response and actions from Murphy’s administration have been swift and decisive. They ensured no utilities would be shut off. They hosted blood and food drives to help those in need, in Valparaiso and Northwest Indiana. They established an essential services team to ensure fire, police and utility services would continue uninterrupted.
Even as the city and state slowly reopen, Murphy and his administration stay focused on the health and safety of the residents. The Artisan Market will reopen on Tuesday and Saturday with new guidelines. Movie nights have been modified to drive-in movies. Other changes, some subtle, will be seen throughout the summer.
“I am a positive person, and I have a very positive outlook on our future,” he said. “There’s still some uncertainty, but I believe that our community will come through this stronger than ever. I have a strong and dedicated leadership team. I believe our residents can sleep well at night.”
Valparaiso’s responses to the pandemic can be found at ci.valparaiso.in.us/1674/COVID-19-Response.
— Bob Moulesong
