McKinley Masonic Lodge No. 721 in Schererville has a long and venerable history in Northwest Indiana.
It all began in 1919 when on March 7, members of the Garfield Masonic Lodge in Hammond sent a petition to the Grand Lodge requesting the formation of a new lodge. The 71 men signing the document wanted their new lodge to be named for U.S. President William McKinley, a fellow Mason assassinated in 1909.
Permission granted, members voted Merritt Metz, owner of the Metz Furniture Corp. in Hammond, as the first Master. According to historian Jim McNabney, McKinley Lodge has included many esteemed members: Donald Powers (a driving force behind institutions including Community Hospital and Center for the Visual & Performing Arts); Howard Cyrus (Cyrus Realtors); Clarence Tapper (Past Grand Master of all Indiana Masons and president of Calumet Federal Savings & Loan) and Marcus Towle (nephew of Hammond's first mayor who, with George Hammond, founded the city).
By the 1920s, McKinley Lodge, then one of the largest lodges in the state, had taken up residence in a 65,000-square-foot Masonic Temple in Hammond with an auditorium and a large banquet hall, a theater that sat 1,200, a dance hall and dining room. Other lodges, as well as service organizations such as Rotary and Kiwanis, also used the facility.
“It became a white elephant,” says McNabney, noting the building was torn down in 2010. By then, the McKinley Lodge had purchased the Schererville Church of God and made $250,000 in upgrades in what is now known as the McKinley Masonic Temple, at 330 68th Place.
The lodge is led by Worshipful Master Michael Sutherland Jr., who has been a member for eight years.
The term Worshipful Master, Sutherland says, is equivalent to a president or CEO of a company whose duties include chairing all of the lodge’s business, presiding over rituals and ceremonies and making sure everything runs smoothly. The title goes back centuries and was used to describe a person who was distinguished in regard to character or rank and thus entitled to honor and respect.
Freemasonry most likely began with the guilds of stone masons who built, among other things, the soaring cathedrals in the Middle Ages. A worldwide organization (Sutherland says there are nine mason lodges in Lake County alone), it’s also one of the oldest fraternities in history with such renown members as George Washington, Franz Joseph Hayden, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, James Garfield, Andrew Jackson, Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
The mission of the Masons is to make “the world a better place to live through responsible and moral service to our fellow citizens,” says McNabney, who has extensively researched the history of freemasonry including reading thousands of pages of meeting minutes to write his books. “We do a lot of charitable work including supporting the Shriners Hospital, sponsoring a Little League team, Job’s Daughter (an organization for young women) and the Indiana Masonic Home, a retirement facility in Franklin, Indiana. We continue to invite people who believe in something bigger than ourselves and have high ideals. The purpose of Freemasonry is to make a good man a better man by imparting upon him moral social virtues through three degrees of Masonic teachings” meant to represent the stages of life: youth, manhood and age.