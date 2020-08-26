Meal with a view: Sailing excursion on Odyssey highlights Chicago's skyline and gourmet menu (copy)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you're interested in enjoying a good meal along with a fantastic view as a backdrop, plan a cruise aboard Odyssey.

Odyssey Lake Michigan and Odyssey Chicago River, which are operated by Hornblower Cruises and Events, offer an entertaining time aboard vessels where tourists and Chicago-area residents alike can enjoy both the beauty of the Windy City from its water ways as well as a variety of upscale food and drink.

"We want the food and beverage experience to be at the level of the great restaurants," said Dan Russell, regional vice president of Hornblower Cruises and Events. Russell added a stellar "nautical" experience is of utmost importance as well. And voyagers will get that with the dramatic Chicago skyline.

Odyssey Lake Michigan got its start in the early '90s while Odyssey Chicago River began sailing in 2018.

Russell said the executive chef and his team aboard Odyssey make it a priority to listen to guests' wants when they're designing a menu.

"We're always looking to refresh the menu every year," Russell said. Executive chef for Odyssey is Frank Simone who guides a dedicated group of front and back of the house or "galley" personnel.