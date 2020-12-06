Meals on Wheels of NWI keeps the assistance coming even with increased pandemic need

Going beyond just delivering nutritious meals to those in need, Meals on Wheels Northwest Indiana offers much more.

“We also give people dignity by showing the community cares for them,” says Sandra Noe, executive director of the community-based nonprofit.

About 55% of those receiving home-delivered meals live alone, making the Meals on Wheels volunteer may be the only person they see on a given day. Having a visitor helps with feelings of sadness and isolation.

Deliveries also are wellness checks. Meals on Wheels’ clients report fewer falls at a savings to the U.S. of about $31 billion a year.

“Our volunteers can tell if there seems to be a difference in a person’s health and well-being as well,” says Rachel Hurst, director of development for the organization.

What many might not realize is the diversity of the people receiving meals. Last year, Meals on Wheels served 328,444 meals throughout five counties in northwest Indiana. These were delivered to seniors in their homes as well as adults at congregate sites and day centers as well as children in daycare.

“I don’t need to be an 89-year-old poor female needing a meal,” says Noe. “I can be a 58-year-old man with multiple sclerosis alone during the day.”