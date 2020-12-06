Meals on Wheels of NWI keeps the assistance coming even with increased pandemic need

Going beyond just delivering nutritious meals to those in need, Meals on Wheels Northwest Indiana offers much more.
“We also give people dignity by showing the community cares for them,” says Sandra Noe, executive director of the community-based nonprofit.
About 55% of those receiving home-delivered meals live alone, making the Meals on Wheels volunteer may be the only person they see on a given day. Having a visitor helps with feelings of sadness and isolation.
Deliveries also are wellness checks. Meals on Wheels’ clients report fewer falls at a savings to the U.S. of about $31 billion a year.
“Our volunteers can tell if there seems to be a difference in a person’s health and well-being as well,” says Rachel Hurst, director of development for the organization.
What many might not realize is the diversity of the people receiving meals. Last year, Meals on Wheels served 328,444 meals throughout five counties in northwest Indiana. These were delivered to seniors in their homes as well as adults at congregate sites and day centers as well as children in daycare.
“I don’t need to be an 89-year-old poor female needing a meal,” says Noe. “I can be a 58-year-old man with multiple sclerosis alone during the day.”
Meals on Wheels dates to World War II when the Women's Volunteer Service for Civil Defense stepped up to help urban dwellers in Europe whose homes were destroyed during blitz bombings. The service also to soldiers in canteens who coined the name "meals on wheels."
This concept crossed the Atlantic and in 1954 three women in Philadelphia started delivering their prepared meals to older neighbors. Based on its success, social worker Margaret Toy applied for a grant to make Meals on Wheels available throughout the city.
Now, according to its national website, Meals on Wheels delivers 221 million meals to more than 2.4 million participants seniors annually covering almost every community in the country. It came to Northwest Indiana in 1977 and delivers 350,000 meals to more than 2,200 Northwest Indiana residents each year.
Offering services to people who live in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper Counties, Meals on Wheels Northwest Indiana provides one healthy hot prepared meal a day to clients five days a week. Recently, it's added frozen dinners for weekends.
Professional and/or knowledgeable cooks prepare food in the commercial kitchen at the organization's Merrillville site and can accommodate special dietary needs prepared to meet Food and Drug Administration guidelines.
“We also prepare meals for the LaPorte County Meals on Wheels because they don’t have a commercial kitchen,” says Hurst.
With 650 volunteers, Meals on Wheels of NWI has been able to expand its program, but it also has seen demand rise 30% during the pandemic. Thise needing help can register at 219-756-3663 or mownwi.org.
“Meals on Wheels is one of the few services like this throughout the country,” says Noe.
Even before the coronavirus, almost 9.7 million seniors were at risk of going hungry with another 5.3 million elderly being food insecure because they didn’t have a reliable access to a sufficient amount of affordable, nutritious food, according to U.S. data.
“We’ve seen a big increase in the number of people calling,” says Hurst, adding that volunteers and donations are always needed. And Meals on Wheels is taking added COVID precautions including increased cleaning, mask wearing, screening of staff and visitors, and No Touch Delivery.
This holiday season donations to its annual Light the Night for Senior Hunger lights a star on one of seven 10-foot Christmas trees. This year's socially distanced event is a 5-5:30 p.m. Dec. 3. People are encouraged to drive by to view the illuminated display on the Meals on Wheels campus at 8446 Virginia St., Merrillville.
“I think it’s important for people to know that we haven’t ever missed delivering a meal,” says Noe. “And that’s due to the people of Northwest Indiana who have provided so much support. Because of this community, we’ve been able to be there for those who needs us and to make sure they have a healthy meal.”
For more information, call 219-756-3663 or visit mownwi.org
