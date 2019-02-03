There have been significant improvements in urologic care for problems specific to women over the last two decades. Problems such as incontinence and prolapse were considered an inevitable part of aging, and women learned to live with these problems or be subjected to very difficult surgical interventions. Fortunately, within the last few decades, both medical and surgical advances have led to innovative, thoughtful and very successful treatments.
What is prolapse?
The vaginal wall holds its shape using a series of muscles, ligaments and tendons. Over time and because of genetic, medical and lifestyle issues, women can develop weakness in these structures. This leads essentially to a hernia of the vaginal support and prolapse, or “bulging,” vaginally. This can involve the bladder, uterus, intestines or rectum. Hernias are typically fixed using surrounding tissue with or without synthetic mesh. Although much of this was initially repaired using trans-vaginal mesh, well-publicized problems were noted with these repairs.
We also have learned to repair this using robotic laparoscopy. In this approach, we use mesh but place it on the inside of the body, which decreases complications. Repairs without using mesh are possible both robotically and vaginally. Our practice includes physicians specializing in all types of repairs. All of these surgeries are considered minimally invasive and typically involve only an overnight stay in the hospital. Women return to normal activity levels within a few days.
What is incontinence?
Incontinence refers to bothersome leakage of urine. There are two main types of leakage — urge incontinence and stress incontinence. Many women have both.
Urge incontinence can be treated with dietary management or medications initially. At our practice, we also offer botox injections and a bladder nerve stimulator, known as Interstim, for patients who cannot tolerate medications or who continue to have urge incontinence despite medications.
Stress incontinence is loss of urine because of physical stress on the bladder, including leakage with coughing, sneezing, running, standing and jumping. Stress incontinence is treated with pelvic floor exercises or surgery. Many of our physicians are trained to surgically treat stress incontinence as well.
The surgical approaches to problems of incontinence are minimally invasive and patients go home the same day.
At Urologic Specialists of Northwest Indiana, we have physicians trained in various ways to diagnose and treat female pelvic disorders. We have physicians who have performed hundreds of robotic prolapse repairs and surgery for female stress incontinence. Most of our physicians are experienced in the appropriate use of botox as well.
The use of Interstim, a nerve modulator for the bladder, also is offered in our practice for highly selected cases. All of our physicians are trained to diagnose and treat urge and stress incontinence or direct patients to physicians within our practice that specialize in the more complex treatment options.