Ed Dykes has been a member of the Popcorn Logistics Committee for 38 years, since his older brother, Jim, talked him into coming on board.
“Still owe him one for that,” Dykes deadpans.
Dykes' journey began as a board member, moving up to assistant chair, and finally the logistics chairman. His role is managing the detailed coordination of the complex operation that involves hundreds of people, tons of supplies, and more facilities than he can count.
“Every single committee that works on a portion of the fest needs help from logistics,” Dykes says. “Over the course of a year, we meet multiple times with these various groups. Some meetings are one-on-one, others several committees with a common need.”
Those needs always begin with “Hey, Ed, how do we …”
Dykes works with the Valparaiso schools to enlist volunteers that help staff the barricades on festival day, keeping people where they should be and cars and bikes away from them. He organizes volunteers from the Civil Air Patrol who staff the information booth. He manages garbage removal during and after the fest, which averages 60,000 visitors in 10 hours. He figures out where to place the portable bathrooms and coordinates a cleanup so efficient that you can’t tell there was a block party bigger than the city by 9 a.m. Sunday.
The Valparaiso Popcorn Festival takes up 16 blocks downtown. That is a major logistics nightmare. It sets up 350 or so vendor booths and two music stages.
To do this, Dykes has 35 volunteers 5 to 20 years’ experience on his logistics committee.
“We all have a passion for this festival,” Dykes says. “It’s family friendly, and it’s a lot of fun. It’s an opportunity to show all Northwest Indiana what Valpo residents embrace—food, music, family fun, and popcorn. Lots of popcorn.”
When Valparaiso Events, which operates the Fest, was asked which one person means the fest, Dykes was the unanimous choice. You can see him riding his golf cart through downtown Sept. 8, keeping things moving and keeping the fun popping.