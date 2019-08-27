When Tom Spencer, who formerly owned the Spencer House bed and breakfast in Lowell, died in 2015, his daughter, Lenore Spitznagel, knew she wanted to do something poetic to honor her parents’ legacy.
“It was for my mom and my dad. When she passed (in 2009), some money was collected for a gazebo that my dad wanted to put at the library and then the library needed the money for something different,” Spitznagel said.
“When my dad passed away, the library wasn’t interested, but Freedom Park was,” she added.
In addition to being pillars of the Lowell community, Tom and Kathy Spencer were founding members of the Northwest Indiana Poetry Society. Tom, in fact, wrote poetry all his life, according to his daughter.
“They always read poetry to me; it was always a big part of growing up. We were always reading, or he was writing,” Spitznagel said. “His eight grade English teacher (in East Gary schools) introduced him to poetry; Edgar Allen Poe was his favorite.”
The large, white Victorian-style gazebo was built in Lowell’s Freedom Park, starting with a donation from Spitznagel to honor her parents. Support also came in from Lowell Rotary Club, Lowell Garden Club, Lowell Lions Club and Lowell Women’s Club, as well as others.
Stones inscribed with poetry selected to honor the Spencers surround the gazebo.
“I started with a foundation of who his favorite poets were,” Spitznagel said. “A lot of his favorite poets, their poetry was too long to fit on the stones so I had to pick and choose.
“There were a few of his poems I kind of got a kick out of, that I decided to include,” she added. Besides those by Spencer, the works of Robert Frost, Emily Dickinson and others are included.
The largest stone includes a poem written in honor of Tom Spencer, called "A Sonnet for the Maestro," by Indiana poet Beverly Stanislawski.
Alice Dahl, Cedar Creek Township trustee, has been involved with Freedom Park from its inception and says the gazebo is a premier addition to the park.
“Every project we can do at Freedom Park that we can get the majority of the money for, we try to do it,” Dahl said.
Dahl "seriously wanted the gazebo and was very encouraging,” Spitznagel said.
The gazebo also contains a memorial to another Lowell resident; Deloris Ott. Mindi Arnold-Buchler, director of parks for Lowell, says her family has dedicated a bench in the gazebo to her late grandmother.
“My grandmother chose to be cremated, according to her wishes. The family had no place to visit,” Arnold-Buchler says. “So my grandfather thought it would be a good idea to put a memorial bench in one of the parks. We also planted two crabapple trees in honor of my grandmother, who was a nature lover.”
According to Dahl, the gazebo is a useful addition besides offering a shady space to enjoy the view of Freedom Park.
“The next thing we need to get out there is electricity. We’re trying to develop Freedom Park really really hard,” she said. “We’re going to have our first wedding in August” at the gazebo.
Spitznagel says she is happy to see Lowell residents using the gazebo.
“I really do hope that they do as much as possible there. I hope they have weddings, I hope they have birthday parties and all sorts of things.
“When I was there a few weeks ago, I really enjoyed the fact that it looked like it had been used,” Spitznagel said.