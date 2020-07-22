Memorial park a haven for canine citizens large and small
Memorial park a haven for canine citizens large and small

Dog lovers everywhere can have peace of mind knowing their pets are playing safely at Schererville’s Perry Ferrini Dog Park.

Operating on a membership basis, the Perry Ferrini Dog Park, along with the Schererville Parks Department, takes several steps to keep pets safe. One is providing separate areas for small and large dogs.

“We just put in a new fence, so it’s more segregated for the small and larger dogs. I know members were really happy about that,” said Irene Mireles, programs coordinator at Schererville Parks & Recreation. “If I have a five-pound dog and you bring your 20-pound dog, it stops pets from getting hurt. It’s about 2 acres of fenced area where dogs can play.”

Small dogs are considered to be any dog that weighs up to 14 pounds.

In addition to the accommodations by size, Schererville Parks also require dogs to be up-to-date on vaccinations.

“We maintain the pets shot records,” Mireles said. “It keeps the dogs going to that dog park safe, that we can track their rabies and distemper vaccines.”

Membership fees are $60 per year for Schererville residents and $100 per year for nonresidents. The park currently has about 135 members, 85 of whom are Schererville residents. Members can access the park through a locked gate, opened by an electronic card.

“I have members from as far away as Gurnee, Ill.,” Mireles said. “Sometimes people come to town on business and buy a pass.” Mireles says the park also draws members from Griffith, Highland, Crown Point, Merrillville and Gary.

Amenities include water fountains for dogs and their humans, park benches, agility activities for dogs, a waste disposal area and a shelter. The water fountains are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have tried to do special events for animals in the past,” Mireles said. “Right now we don’t have any future plans, but maybe next year we can have an open house. People can bring their dogs out, we would have some giveaways, things like that.”

The park is dedicated to former Schererville Town Council member Perry Ferrini, who loved animals, particularly his dog Cinnamon, according to the Schererville Parks website. An active member of the Schererville community, Ferrini served in many community and government organizations until his death in 2009 at age 52.

Ferrini’s family began fundraising for the dog park, which was a dream project of his, shortly after his death. It opened eight years ago.

“On a daily basis we see a third of our members throughout the day. Early morning is when we see a bigger crowd,” Mireles said. “The owners are a little bit older, and they’re enjoying the peace in the early morning before it gets too hot out there.”

Mireles says the park sees about 50 to 60 visitors per day, and more on weekends.

Things to do

Here are events scheduled by Schererville Parks & Recreation.  Check the Schererville Parks Facebook page — www.facebook.com/ScherervilleParksandRecreation — or call 219-865-5530 for updates during the pandemic.

Movie in the Park

7 p.m. July 24

Redar Park

Halloween will make its annual pit stop in Schererville with a showing of :Hocus Pocus." This magical event will include a live DJ, food trucks and vendors. The movie begins at 9 p.m.

Crafts at the Crossroads

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 1 

Schererville Community Center

The Crossroads Pure Handmade Craft Show has returned. All items at this show are crafted by Region artisans. The event includes more than 100 crafters, food trucks and free raffles. 

Rhythm & Rock

5-10 p.m. Aug. 21

Redar Park

The inaugural Rhythm & Rock event features local band Echoes of Pompeii. This socially distanced outdoor music event includes food trucks.

Evening Under the Stars

7 p.m. Aug. 28

Scherwood Greens Park

Bopology headlines the evening of Big Band, swing and “Rat Pack” music. There will be limited seating, so lawn chairs or blankets are recommended.

Schererville Fireworks 2020

5-11 p.m. Sept. 4

Rorhman Park

Schererville's postponed Fourth of July fireworks celebration features live music from Maggie Speaks from 6:30-9:30 p.m. A beer garden, food trucks, vendors, balloon artist and more. Free parking is available at Illiana Speedway, with accessible parking at Rorhman Park.

Country-A-Fair 2020

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 19

Redar Park

Schererville’s popular fall festival features entertainment; free amusements include a petting zoo, live band, potato sack races, pumpkin rolling races, superhero encounters, giant yard games and bubble making; themed craft station; and whipped cream eating contest. Paid attractions include pony rides, food trucks, crafters and vendors, balloon artist and face painter and bounce houses. 

Pokemon Pancake Party

9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Oct. 3

Schererville Parks & Recreation

Family of 4 Package $50 for Schererville residents. Add $14 for each additional participant and 10% for non-residents.

Pokemon meet and greets, Pokemon coloring, crafts and pumpkin painting for registered children, costume contest raffle, balloon artist and face painter. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Only 30 family packages will be sold. Register at www.schererville.org.

Halloween Party

6-8 p.m. Oct. 16

Schererville Community Center

$8 per person, registration required

Wear your best costume to Schererville’s Halloween inclusive party. Pumpkin painting, sweet treat bar, giant yard games, scavenger hunt, Halloween games and crafts, dance party and more. This event is held in partnership with CSRI, a cooperative venture by local park departments to provide recreational opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

