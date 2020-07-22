Memorial park a haven for canine citizens large and small

Dog lovers everywhere can have peace of mind knowing their pets are playing safely at Schererville’s Perry Ferrini Dog Park.
Operating on a membership basis, the Perry Ferrini Dog Park, along with the Schererville Parks Department, takes several steps to keep pets safe. One is providing separate areas for small and large dogs.
“We just put in a new fence, so it’s more segregated for the small and larger dogs. I know members were really happy about that,” said Irene Mireles, programs coordinator at Schererville Parks & Recreation. “If I have a five-pound dog and you bring your 20-pound dog, it stops pets from getting hurt. It’s about 2 acres of fenced area where dogs can play.”
Small dogs are considered to be any dog that weighs up to 14 pounds.
In addition to the accommodations by size, Schererville Parks also require dogs to be up-to-date on vaccinations.
“We maintain the pets shot records,” Mireles said. “It keeps the dogs going to that dog park safe, that we can track their rabies and distemper vaccines.”
Membership fees are $60 per year for Schererville residents and $100 per year for nonresidents. The park currently has about 135 members, 85 of whom are Schererville residents. Members can access the park through a locked gate, opened by an electronic card.
“I have members from as far away as Gurnee, Ill.,” Mireles said. “Sometimes people come to town on business and buy a pass.” Mireles says the park also draws members from Griffith, Highland, Crown Point, Merrillville and Gary.
Amenities include water fountains for dogs and their humans, park benches, agility activities for dogs, a waste disposal area and a shelter. The water fountains are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have tried to do special events for animals in the past,” Mireles said. “Right now we don’t have any future plans, but maybe next year we can have an open house. People can bring their dogs out, we would have some giveaways, things like that.”
The park is dedicated to former Schererville Town Council member Perry Ferrini, who loved animals, particularly his dog Cinnamon, according to the Schererville Parks website. An active member of the Schererville community, Ferrini served in many community and government organizations until his death in 2009 at age 52.
Ferrini’s family began fundraising for the dog park, which was a dream project of his, shortly after his death. It opened eight years ago.
“On a daily basis we see a third of our members throughout the day. Early morning is when we see a bigger crowd,” Mireles said. “The owners are a little bit older, and they’re enjoying the peace in the early morning before it gets too hot out there.”
Mireles says the park sees about 50 to 60 visitors per day, and more on weekends.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!