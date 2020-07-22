Memorial park a haven for canine citizens large and small

“I have members from as far away as Gurnee, Ill.,” Mireles said. “Sometimes people come to town on business and buy a pass.” Mireles says the park also draws members from Griffith, Highland, Crown Point, Merrillville and Gary.

Amenities include water fountains for dogs and their humans, park benches, agility activities for dogs, a waste disposal area and a shelter. The water fountains are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have tried to do special events for animals in the past,” Mireles said. “Right now we don’t have any future plans, but maybe next year we can have an open house. People can bring their dogs out, we would have some giveaways, things like that.”

The park is dedicated to former Schererville Town Council member Perry Ferrini, who loved animals, particularly his dog Cinnamon, according to the Schererville Parks website. An active member of the Schererville community, Ferrini served in many community and government organizations until his death in 2009 at age 52.

Ferrini’s family began fundraising for the dog park, which was a dream project of his, shortly after his death. It opened eight years ago.