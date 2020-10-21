Merrillville and Hobart keep commercial, residential projects humming

Single-family homes will be built on 58 lots in the Savannah Ridge neighborhood south of 73rd Avenue.

Developer Wayne Welter recently received approval from the Plan Commission for the project, and he would like to break ground by the end of the year.

In addition to bringing new homes to Merrillville, the project will extend Grant Street so it will run from 73rd Avenue to U.S. Hwy. 30.

Planning also continues for the final phase of the Mississippi Street reconstruction and widening project. Bid letting is expected in November, Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said.

Mississippi Street will be widened to four lanes between 93rd and 101st Avenues with the installation of new storm sewers and other drainage work. King anticipates the work will get started in the spring of 2021 and hopes i can be completer next year as well.

Things are hopping in Hobart, too.

“There’s lots of excitement right now in the city,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said regarding what's planned there.

Among the companies that continue to grow is the Albanese Confectionery Group.