If some activities in Merrillville classrooms seem unusual, thank the Merrillville Education Foundation. A cow bell rings while scarves swirl in an elementary class. Middle schoolers create a robot’s whir, and the aroma of coffee wafts from a cart as part of a classroom project.
Since 2002 the Merrillville Education Foundation has awarded $356,632 in grants to 411 programs for students. Projects must offer an innovative way of teaching, researching how that works, and tying the proposal to learning.
“The grants give students opportunities for learning and achievement and social development. The programs also contribute to a strong community because education is a key to that,” says Bruce Woods, president of the nonprofit foundation.
The foundation’s board comprises teachers, principals and business leaders who develop business and community partnerships to fund the grants. Six people on the grant committee review applications from teachers, principals, and staff.
Most grants are activity-driven. Barbara Timmerman, K-4 music teacher at John Wood and Salk Elementary Schools, received a grant for Movers and Shakers – Steady Beat Makers, a program that provides small percussion pieces such as egg shakers, drums, wood blocks and cow bells, plus scarves and a large stretchy band.
“Students can gather around with the stretchy band, rock back and forth, and raise and lower the band so that kids who cannot feel the beat to music can pick it up from others,” says Timmerman.
Children move scarves through the air with the music. “It lets them feel the emotion in the music. They can set the beat with drums and feel they’re in charge of it. They’re excited about it,” says Timmerman. Besides, she says, the ability to keep a steady beat “has been shown to relate to cognitive development and development in areas such as reading, coordination, and attention.”
Grant applications are reviewed twice a year: In October for the spring and in May for the fall. Applications can be made any time with the foundation awarding seven or eight grants each round. Since 2002 the grants have provided 113,000-plus educational experiences in grades K-12.
You have free articles remaining.
Teachers Harmony Hofstra and Jeanine Harley in grades 5-6 at Merrillville Intermediate School received a grant for students in the autism and intense classrooms to start a coffee center. Grant money bought a coffee machine and supplies to sell coffee to teachers and staff. The program teaches students how to run a business and develop social, functional, and academic skills. Funds raised will be reinvested in the program.
Another current grant provides for items for math instruction, a challenge for students struggling to grasp content.
“Not all students learn the same way," says Jennifer Pozdzal, an instructional coach in the Merrillville School Corp. who works to get grants for elementary school teachers. "Math teachers need resources, concrete items to help learning, like Unfix cubes. They’re small, Lego-type blocks to stack for learning basic math, for kids to physically make it happen. Then they learn the numbers."
She says the benefit has shown up in improved standardized test assessments, with students scoring better with a deeper understanding of math and how numbers work.
Other grants she has secured for teachers include a reset station, where frustrated or anxious children have a chance to calm themselves. It achieves this with scents such as lavender, and research has shown that chewing on a mint is calming, says Pozdzal.
Executive Director Mary Hoffman says the foundation is her passion. She retired after 14 years as principal at John Wood Elementary and was a teacher before that. “I understand how sometimes there isn’t room in the budget for certain things, so I see this as a great opportunity. I received many grants from MEF and I know the impact it has for the children.”
Hoffman says fund raising is the challenge, to keep the money flowing to continue to offer two rounds of grants each year. Foundation board members hope to get help from companies that are offering funds for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) areas.