Some things run in the family. Brown eyes. A deep, loud laugh. A thin build.
For Patrick Westbury there’s a family trait that isn’t physical, but is just as prominent. He grew up wanting to be a firefighter like several family members before him: his brother, brother-in-law, uncle, aunt, father and grandfather. “I looked up to my father very much,” said Westbury. “So it is a great thing to follow in his footsteps as well as the footsteps of my family.”
Westbury has been with the Merrillville Fire Department for 16 1/2 years where he is a firefighter/paramedic. He became a firefighter at age 18 and has also worked part time for the Crown Point Fire Department and Tri-Creek EMS.
What does he like best about it? Helping people.
“It sounds like the cliché thing to say, but you never really understand it until you help a person who needs an answer to a serious problem and you and your crew have that answer.”
It is very satisfying, he said, when he learns of a good outcome to a bad situation he’s had to respond to. “There are calls you go on where the outcome looks very grim. A big reward is hearing a happy ending to the story a few hours, days, weeks or even months later depending on the seriousness of the call.”
It’s a rough job, though, that can take its toll in the form of mental, physical and emotional stress, which Westbury cites as the biggest challenges of his line of work. “And definitely the lack of sleep,” he added.
Work crew becomes family when you work side-by-side for 24 hours at a time, and he shares the day with three firefighters on his shift. “You have good days and bad, but without a doubt you always have each other’s backs 100% of the time,” he said. “I depend on my guys to get me through the day and home safe to my family. I would give nothing less to make sure they get the same exact thing.”
Westbury was recognized with the 2018 Merrillville Firefighter of the Year award. “Shortly after that, several Crown Point and Merrillville firefighters and I, as well as a few police officers from Crown Point were given commendations for rescuing three people from a burning building on Oct. 20, 2018,” he said.
Even when he’s not on shift, Westbury is still working to make a difference. He is a Sons of the American Legion member and takes part in several fundraisers for the Hoosier Burn Camp every year as well as participating in the Hometown Heroes charity motorcycle run that raises funds for local organizations such as Operation Combat Bikesaver, the Crown Point Fraternal Order of Police and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Westbury and his wife, Brittany, have two daughters, Rachel and Addi. “They are my biggest supporters and I could not do this job without their love and support,” he said.