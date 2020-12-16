Michiana Humane Society a safe haven for pets awaiting new families

Finding “fur-ever” homes for animals has been the goal of the Michiana Humane Society for 100 years, but it’s been a quiet celebration of its centennial birthday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID really hit us hard,” Jennifer Stone, development director, said. “A lot of events we had planned have been shut down, and we’re trying to plan for next year. We are just trying to make people aware of us and focusing on storytelling.”
The stories are all cockle-warmers for just about any animal lover. They tell how animals come to the humane society shelter and are matched with the perfect family. It’s not always easy and can sometimes take months, but the staff and volunteers are patient, allowing animals to stay as long as it takes to find that fur-ever home.
One story is of Dozier, who spent almost five months at the shelter before he met Bruce, a local veteran, who was looking for a companion. Bruce said when he looked into Dozier’s eyes, he knew this was the dog for him.
While dogs and cats make up the majority of the animals at the shelter, it also has hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs and other second-hand pets. All the animals are spayed or neutered before they are put up for adoption. The shelter works with other rescue organizations to find homes.
Some placements are more challenging than others. Take the dog that came to the shelter recently and was very fearful and didn’t like men. Stone said the shelter had a behaviorist work with the dog and got her into a foster home for three months before she was ready to be adopted.
“We got her sweaters and other things, and she was as happy as dogs should be and not afraid all the time,” Stone said.
The Michiana Humane Society and SPCA was established in 1920 by a group of women from the Long Beach area, who collected small amounts of money to care for stray animals. The organization was incorporated in 1948, and over the years has continued to operate through private donations and the work of the volunteers.
It moved into its current location at 722 Ind. Hwy. 212 in Michigan City in 1997. The building is designed with separated spaces for dogs, cats and other small animals. It also has classroom space and a veterinary suite. Outside, there is a kennel for the dogs to play, a Bark Park for meeting dogs and a three-acre dog park, which is open to the community with memberships.
The shelter cares for about 1,000 animals a year with a full- and part-time staff of 17 and more than 20 volunteers. The shelter is open seven days a week and euthanizes only animals that are too sick to survive or too aggressive to handle. The annual budget of about $670,000 is generated through donations.
One of the big fundraisers each year is the Grand Cottage. This year the organization planned to make it the focal point of the centennial celebration, but it had to be cancelled because of the pandemic. The status of next year’s Grand Cottage is up in the air.
While the direct service area for the organization is LaPorte County and Berrien County in Michigan, animals have been placed in homes in Chicago and Fort Wayne as well as farther into Michigan. Michiana Humane Society also works with other rescue organizations and trainers for those animals more challenging to place.
The adoption process includes background checks of potential adopters after a 24-hour application process because “We don’t want them in a home where they will not end up back with us,” Stone said.
“Any donation people can make is helpful, whether it is items or money,” Stone said.
To help make it a good holiday for all the animals, the organization has set up a gift registry with Amazon at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1IHE6MRNK7ZKY/ref=hz¬_ls_biz_ex.
It includes gifts for dogs, such as squeaky toys and rawhide, chewy soft treats, canned food, leashes and collar and First Born Pup formula. For cats, items needed range from toys to small bottles with nipples and clay litter to wet cat food and catnip.
For the other guests at the shelter, pine shavings, gerbil/hamster food, cages and rabbit food, including carrots and apples, are needed. Blankets, linens, collars and gently used towels and washcloths also are needed along with cleaning supplies and office supplies ranging from stamps and copy paper to file folders to fat tipped blue and black permanent markers.
For more information, call the shelter at 219-872-4499 or visit Michianapets.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!