Michiana Humane Society a safe haven for pets awaiting new families

Finding “fur-ever” homes for animals has been the goal of the Michiana Humane Society for 100 years, but it’s been a quiet celebration of its centennial birthday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID really hit us hard,” Jennifer Stone, development director, said. “A lot of events we had planned have been shut down, and we’re trying to plan for next year. We are just trying to make people aware of us and focusing on storytelling.”

The stories are all cockle-warmers for just about any animal lover. They tell how animals come to the humane society shelter and are matched with the perfect family. It’s not always easy and can sometimes take months, but the staff and volunteers are patient, allowing animals to stay as long as it takes to find that fur-ever home.

One story is of Dozier, who spent almost five months at the shelter before he met Bruce, a local veteran, who was looking for a companion. Bruce said when he looked into Dozier’s eyes, he knew this was the dog for him.

While dogs and cats make up the majority of the animals at the shelter, it also has hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs and other second-hand pets. All the animals are spayed or neutered before they are put up for adoption. The shelter works with other rescue organizations to find homes.