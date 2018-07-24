Since its incorporation in 1836, Michigan City has seen the best and worst of times, to borrow from Charles Dickens. The Industrial Revolution brought high paying jobs, and the subsequent retrenchment and automation led to a downturn that left the city teetering.
But under new leadership and smart growth plans to diversify, Michigan City is once again on the rise.
Lakefront tourism
“Mayor Ron Meer and the city council have worked hard to emphasize and expand tourism,” says Clarence Hulse, director of economic development. “They see the need to diversify our economic base, and the lakefront is the obvious starting point.”
In 2015 the city opened the two-story, $3.4 million lakefront pavilion. The large outdoor deck, next to the beach at Washington Park, attracts tens of thousands of tourists to the area, which includes the historic lighthouse and catwalk. With Washington Park Beach and Central Beach nearby, the pavilion has proved to be a solid investment.
Harbor Country Adventures lake cruises set sail in June. With room for 150, the Emita II launches out of Millennium Plaza. The National Lakeshore Park Department is discussing the possibility of hosting educational cruises for those interested in seeing and understanding the lake shore and dunes.
“The cruises are a natural expansion of our tourists’ visibility,” says Hulse. “We’re creating a wonderful lake shore full of family activities” on three restored dunes and two groomed public nature trails.
The $300,000 restoration of Bismarck Hill at Michigan City's lakefront is a rebirth of dune grass and other native growth. Two trails of wood chips looping together were also put in on the 30-acre site next to Washington Park Zoo. There's also dune grass standing tall and sand trucked in from parking lots and streets along the beach where construction debris was once piled.
Commercial
The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, led by Mary Jo Orlowski, is celebrating 100 years of helping the city attract and retain businesses of all shapes and sizes.
“We’ve had 20 new members join this year, bring our total to 350,” says Orlowski. “We also have a very high retention rate, much higher than both state and national averages.”
That's because the chamber stays active and visible in the community. “We try to advertise the chamber as a helpful networking tool, a connector,” says Orlowski.
The chamber hosts an annual luncheon in August to welcome new teachers. It expects 50 to attend this year. “We help the city recognize the importance of education and retaining our talent,” Orlowski says.
Hulse says the city has welcomed 30 new businesses in the last 24 months. Included are a new Centier Bank, Holiday Inn Express, Michigan City Paperbox Co., and O’Reilly Auto Parts.
“These new businesses are a great example of how we are trying to foster smart growth by diversifying,” Hulse says. “We don’t want to fall into the trap of being too dependent on one type of commercial employment.”
In the downtown, the Uptown Arts District that includes the $11 million conversion of the former Warren Building at 7th and Franklin Streets into affordable housing for artists is a major catalyst. More than 40 units with 12 commercial spaces are occupied, increasing traffic to the central business district.
Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa is adding 15,000 square feet to its meeting and event center for a total of 45,000 square feet of rentable space.
Residential demand
The new Michigan City Promise Scholarship Program was designed to help residents with college costs by providing funds for students to attend an Indiana college or vocational school after they complete high school in the city.
“We have a wealth of talent in our youth,” says Hulse. “We want to encourage those outstanding students to stay close to home and help rebuild our community.”
High school graduates can apply for scholarship funds of up to $5,000 a year for four years to cover room and board, books, tuition, summer school, even graduate school.
The program has had the desired effect regarding home ownership in the city. “Many people have contacted us in search of homes in order to take advantage of the program,” Hulse says. “That was one of the reasons we created the program, to help the kids and give people a financial reason to live here.”
Hulse cites the Woodlands, 27 single-family homes under development off Tyron Road east of downtown. The upscale community will include a recreation area with a full-size outdoor swimming pool.
Diane Wilczewski, director of the city’s Urban Enterprise Association, says that older neighborhoods can get a facelift through the Neighborhood Beautification and Improvement Program.
“The program allows a matching grant up to $4,000,” she says. “Local homeowner associations can use the money to spruce up the neighborhood by creating a community garden, erecting a sign welcoming you to their neighborhood, and other improvements.”
Wilczewski says the city government has streamlined the application process to make it easier to qualify. “The money is here for homeowners who want to work on their neighborhood. We help with ideas and contacts as well as grants.”
Construction is scheduled for completion this year on Silver Birch at Michigan City, an assisted lifestyle community at 4400 E. Michigan Blvd. It's designed to serve low and very-low income older adults who need assistance to maintain their independence. Medicaid individuals would qualify.