Modify workout, healthy eating goals to put the happy in the holidays

Be realistic as you set your goals. Ask yourself: “On a scale of 1-10, how likely is it that I will carry out my plan?” If you’re at a 9 or 10, great. If you’re only at a 5, you probably need to come up with a different workout schedule. Keep in mind, this is only temporary for 30 days or so, to get you through this hectic season. When you can get back to your favorite routine, you won't face the drudgery starting over. You’ll simply ramp up the intensity and/or time commitment.

When it comes to food, downscale your expectations. Choose your nonnegotiables. For example, maybe you’ll be sure to eat a tossed salad every day, no matter what. Or, you’ll make certain to include some protein for breakfast and before you head for the cookie tray.

The beautiful thing about managed slacking is that you get to set your own guidelines, and they can be modified. By doing this, you have a realistic fitness plan that you feel good about. New Year’s resolutions will not have to deal with exercising more, losing weight and eating healthier. You’ll have a jump on the most common areas that people want to improve upon.

Dialing down the intensity with which you do your workouts, meal prep and other chores means that you don’t have to live the “all or nothing” rule that so many inflict upon themselves.