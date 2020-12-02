Modify workout, healthy eating goals to put the happy in the holidays

If you’ve been struggling to find some consistency with your health and fitness routine this year, you are not alone.
A good number of personal trainers, exercise gurus and even yours truly have been challenged to stay on track. This is even before the holidays derail us.
By planning for the ups and downs of whatever stressful situations occur, you can better manage and control the ways in which you make your health a priority. For those of you who may be procrastinating until the New Year, there is a simple way to begin now and reap the benefits.
First of all, take on an attitude of grace and cut yourself some slack. Enjoying the holiday season with minimal amounts of stress means you will have more fun. That in itself is healthy. Decide now that it’s OK if every family tradition isn’t fulfilled and that every variety of cookie isn’t baked. Minimizing stress may also mean dialing down the intensity of your workouts.
Whatever your favorite workout routine is, make decisive modifications to set yourself up for success. For example, if you typically have an hour of gym time five days a week, you may find it better to schedule 30-minute workouts or stick with the one hour three times a week.
No gym these days? There are numerous free exercise programs you can do in your home using apps, online services or videos. A 10-minute walk will also do wonders for your physical and mental health.
Be realistic as you set your goals. Ask yourself: “On a scale of 1-10, how likely is it that I will carry out my plan?” If you’re at a 9 or 10, great. If you’re only at a 5, you probably need to come up with a different workout schedule. Keep in mind, this is only temporary for 30 days or so, to get you through this hectic season. When you can get back to your favorite routine, you won't face the drudgery starting over. You’ll simply ramp up the intensity and/or time commitment.
When it comes to food, downscale your expectations. Choose your nonnegotiables. For example, maybe you’ll be sure to eat a tossed salad every day, no matter what. Or, you’ll make certain to include some protein for breakfast and before you head for the cookie tray.
The beautiful thing about managed slacking is that you get to set your own guidelines, and they can be modified. By doing this, you have a realistic fitness plan that you feel good about. New Year’s resolutions will not have to deal with exercising more, losing weight and eating healthier. You’ll have a jump on the most common areas that people want to improve upon.
Dialing down the intensity with which you do your workouts, meal prep and other chores means that you don’t have to live the “all or nothing” rule that so many inflict upon themselves.
Should you slip from your holiday health and fitness plan, begin again with the next meal or day. Always do something, even if it seems insignificant. Doing 10 pushups before lunch and adding an extra serving of vegetables will reinforce your good habits, even if you missed your regular workout. Eating nutritious food and engaging in some form of physical activity will help ease holiday stress and ward off illness so you can enjoy the best of this spirited season.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.
