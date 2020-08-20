Mokena Fire Protection District stands by to resume CPR classes for first-responders, general public

Murray confirmed that the beat of the hit Bee Gees song, “Stayin’ Alive,” from the s 1977 movie “Saturday Night Fever,” really does offer the proper rate to perform chest compressions.

Because the song debuted more than 40 years ago, before some students may have been born, Murray said he starts every class with a question. “Part of my opening is to ask for a show of hands to see who knows ‘Stayin’ Alive.’ There are a few blank stares, but you’d be surprised how many young people know it,” he said.

Today, Murray is a fire marshal after serving as a firefighter for more than 20 years. He’s taught CPR classes for more than 15 years.

“I get people in my class over and over again, for years and years” he said. “We recommend recertifying every two years.”

Murray compared learning CPR to riding a bicycle. “You start off slow, a little hesitant, then you get used to it, and soon are riding with no hands,” he said. That builds confidence. Recertification classes build on prior knowledge, even for those who take the class simply to know how to perform CPR, he said. Graduates of the program receive American Safety and Health Institute CPR certification, which is good for two years.