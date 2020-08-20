Mokena Fire Protection District stands by to resume CPR classes for first-responders, general public

In 2019, an American Heart Association report estimated that about 46% of adult Americans, more than 116 million people, suffer from hypertension, a major contributor to heart disease and heart attacks.
That statistic alone shows the importance of being able to perform CPR.
For people living in the Southlands, the Mokena Fire Protection District has offered a CPR class for more than 20 years. Though the twice monthly class is on hiatus due to the pandemic, Assistant Chief Joe Cirelli has supervised them from the last 10 years.
Thomas Murray teaches the CPR sessions, which he says average about 10 to 14 participants from the community.
“It’s every walk of life,” he said, “nurses, doctors, dentists, teachers, coaches —everybody who needs or wants it.” Students receive instruction in adult, child and infant CPR and proper use of automated external defibrillator devices.
“We teach hands and breathing,” Murray said. “I teach you traditional CPR.
“We emphasize safety first,” Murray said, including barrier devices in lieu of direct mouth-to-mouth contact for respiration, the wearing of gloves and other personal protective equipment and an emphasis on the comfort level of those performing CPR. “If you aren’t comfortable or don’t have a barrier for breaths, we also teach the compression-only method,” he said. “A lot depends on feeling safe and comfortable with what you can do.”
Murray confirmed that the beat of the hit Bee Gees song, “Stayin’ Alive,” from the s 1977 movie “Saturday Night Fever,” really does offer the proper rate to perform chest compressions.
Because the song debuted more than 40 years ago, before some students may have been born, Murray said he starts every class with a question. “Part of my opening is to ask for a show of hands to see who knows ‘Stayin’ Alive.’ There are a few blank stares, but you’d be surprised how many young people know it,” he said.
Today, Murray is a fire marshal after serving as a firefighter for more than 20 years. He’s taught CPR classes for more than 15 years.
“I get people in my class over and over again, for years and years” he said. “We recommend recertifying every two years.”
Murray compared learning CPR to riding a bicycle. “You start off slow, a little hesitant, then you get used to it, and soon are riding with no hands,” he said. That builds confidence. Recertification classes build on prior knowledge, even for those who take the class simply to know how to perform CPR, he said. Graduates of the program receive American Safety and Health Institute CPR certification, which is good for two years.
“There’s quite a few [returning students] who’ve used what they learned for real,” Murray said, adding that he uses those examples in class. "We tell good stories of real life.”
While the classes are on hold for now, fire protection district leadership plans to restart the CPR training program as soon as they feel it is safe to do so. “We’re being very cautious,” said Cirelli. “Teaching CPR, it’s difficult to social distance. I don’t anticipate resuming classes this calendar year.”
He added that when it is safe to resume instruction, the district will be ready to welcome all who seek this lifesaving education and certification.
Class fees are $40 for community CPR and $50 for health care CPR. To check for notices about the Mokena Fire Protection District’s CPR class availability, visit www.mokenafire.org. Click on CPR-Public Education Classes.
