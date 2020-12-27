Mokena waives 2021 license fees to help businesses that have boosted the village

Treading the dangerous waters of the 2020 pandemic is exhausting. Small businesses are struggling to stay afloat as they deal with restrictions and ordinances from village, county, state and federal governments.
In Mokena, as well as several other towns in the Southland, the village administration has offered a life preserver in the form of fee waivers. The fees are for the year 2021 and are due this month. For most, the waiver couldn’t have come at a better time.
Bob Feldman owns the Nothing Bundt Cakes store on Lincoln Way in the village. Its business license fee was waived, bringing financial relief and the knowledge it is not alone.
“It’s not about the money, though the waiver does help financially,” Feldman said. “It’s more about knowing that the village administration is thinking about us and how they can help us survive.”
Feldman called the village and thanked it for its efforts. “It’s comforting to know that they have our backs, and I wanted them to know how much I appreciate all they do.”
Mayor Frank Fleischer said it was the right time for the village to step up. “Because of these small, local businesses, we have a strong financial standing,” he said. “We can take the financial hit and stay solvent because these businesses have contributed to our financial surplus. It’s our way of giving back and helping out.”
Mokena has a financial surplus of several million dollars, though it has one of the lowest tax rates in the South Suburbs. Fleischer said that the village will be able to use a relatively small portion of it to cover the cost of waived business, gaming and liquor license fees, estimated at $100,000.
Kirk Zoellner, assistant village administrator, also helps the businesses by guiding them to county, state and federal assistance based on programs put in place by those governments.
“We decided to skip setting up another layer of application paperwork at the village level,” Zoellner said. “These business owners have enough to deal with. Our intention is to streamline the process when and where we can and provide guidance and support whenever possible.”
Those intentions have been a welcome life preserver for Frank Castro. Along with his wife and son, they own/operate Frank’s Shrimp and Chicken on Wolf Road. “We have all three — gaming, liquor and business — licenses,” he said. “It was going to be a serious financial hit and right at Christmas time. When we got the letter from the village administration that all of these fees were waived for 2021, we whooped it up and shook the kitchen walls.”
Castro and family were touched by the compassion the village showed. “Our administration stood up big time,” he said. “They shared our concerns and found a way to help. That means a lot to small business owners; we frequently feel like we are on our own. It’s the nature of being an independent business owner. But the village let us know we aren’t alone.”
Fleischer said that the village office received a flood of emails, calls and letters thanking them for the waivers. “Some of those came from people who were business patrons, not owners,” he said. “They told us how much they appreciated our efforts to help the village.”