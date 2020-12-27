Mokena waives 2021 license fees to help businesses that have boosted the village

Mokena has a financial surplus of several million dollars, though it has one of the lowest tax rates in the South Suburbs. Fleischer said that the village will be able to use a relatively small portion of it to cover the cost of waived business, gaming and liquor license fees, estimated at $100,000.

Kirk Zoellner, assistant village administrator, also helps the businesses by guiding them to county, state and federal assistance based on programs put in place by those governments.

“We decided to skip setting up another layer of application paperwork at the village level,” Zoellner said. “These business owners have enough to deal with. Our intention is to streamline the process when and where we can and provide guidance and support whenever possible.”

Those intentions have been a welcome life preserver for Frank Castro. Along with his wife and son, they own/operate Frank’s Shrimp and Chicken on Wolf Road. “We have all three — gaming, liquor and business — licenses,” he said. “It was going to be a serious financial hit and right at Christmas time. When we got the letter from the village administration that all of these fees were waived for 2021, we whooped it up and shook the kitchen walls.”