Mom's Candy Cane Cookies herald holidays for Lansing mayor

What makes the holidays special? For adults, it may be the time spent with family — exchanging stories, eating a festive meal, singing Christmas carols, reflecting and reminiscing — but for kids, it’s often about the toys and the treats.
Patty Eidam, the mayor of Lansing, knows exactly how exciting holiday treats can be.
“As a child, making Christmas cookies seemed to me like the official start of the holiday festivities, as it still does today,” she says. “I am the oldest of six children and to this day many of us, together with our families, still include making our favorite, our mother’s Candy Cane Cookies, in our family traditions.”
Eidam’s mother, Burhma McCauley, not only was a busy mother of six, but she also taught all of them how to make her signature Christmas cookies, including Eidam’s brothers.
“My mom had endless patience to teach all of us, especially the four boys, to twist and form the delicate dough into candy canes,” she notes.
Eidam knew that her mother’s cookies were a part of what made the holidays special in her home and that it was important for her mom to pass that tradition on to her children.
“Although the recipe calls for butter, flour and sugar, the main ingredients are love, tradition and family.”
Candy Cane Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup shortening
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 eggs
3 teaspoons almond extract
2 teaspoons vanilla
5 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons red food coloring
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Mix butter, shortening, confectioners’ sugar, eggs and flavorings thoroughly. Blend in flour and salt. Divide dough in half. Blend food color into one half.
Shape 1 1/2 teaspoon from each half into a 4-inch rope. For smooth, even ropes, roll them back and forth on a lightly floured board.
Place ropes side by side and press together lightly and twist. Complete cookies one at a time. Place on ungreased baking sheet and curve top of cookie to form a cane.
Bake about 9 minutes or until set and very light brown.
You may mix 1/2 cup of crushed peppermint candy and 1/2 cup granulated sugar to sprinkle on cookies while still warm.
