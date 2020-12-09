Mom's Candy Cane Cookies herald holidays for Lansing mayor

What makes the holidays special? For adults, it may be the time spent with family — exchanging stories, eating a festive meal, singing Christmas carols, reflecting and reminiscing — but for kids, it’s often about the toys and the treats.

Patty Eidam, the mayor of Lansing, knows exactly how exciting holiday treats can be.

“As a child, making Christmas cookies seemed to me like the official start of the holiday festivities, as it still does today,” she says. “I am the oldest of six children and to this day many of us, together with our families, still include making our favorite, our mother’s Candy Cane Cookies, in our family traditions.”

Eidam’s mother, Burhma McCauley, not only was a busy mother of six, but she also taught all of them how to make her signature Christmas cookies, including Eidam’s brothers.

“My mom had endless patience to teach all of us, especially the four boys, to twist and form the delicate dough into candy canes,” she notes.

Eidam knew that her mother’s cookies were a part of what made the holidays special in her home and that it was important for her mom to pass that tradition on to her children.