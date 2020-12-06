Mom's snickerdoodles create warm memories for head of Munster Historical Society

Holidays can be fun, but they can also be fast paced and hectic.

Shopping, planning, decorating, cleaning, cooking and more, can sometimes get in the way of holiday cheer. Gathering the family around to bake Christmas cookies is a great way to bond and de-stress and enjoy the warmth of holiday. In fact, it’s a nod to the “good old days” when things were less complicated.

Carole Cornelison, president of the Munster Historical Society, remembers them well.

“It was a simpler time: we made everything ‘from scratch,’ ” she says. “The kitchen was our family’s gathering place and the heart of our home.”

One of Cornelison’s favorite childhood memories was of her mother, Norma Stoltz Cornelison, baking snickerdoodles. “We couldn’t wait to eat one still hot from the oven,” she adds.

Mrs. Cornelison would ask her children to be her helpers, getting the proper ingredients from the refrigerator and pantry. Then they would mix and combine everything, following the recipe and, hopefully, Cornelison says, keep all the ingredients in the large mixing bowl. Forming the mixture into balls and rolling in sugar and cinnamon, the children agreed that the more they used, the bigger the cookie!