More than 40 years after its founding, Community Service Council remains a vital link

It’s easy these days to assume that the need for housing assistance and clinical counseling services has been suddenly brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But these areas of community concern have only been exacerbated by the current crisis, and were prevalent long before the virus emerged and will be around long after it is controlled.

Fortunately, local residents confronting these issues the last four decades have been able to seek the assistance of the Community Service Council (CSC) of Northern Will County, a 501(c)3 nonprofit formed in 1978 to specifically address the housing and counseling needs of a growing population.

“CSC offers vital services at a low cost or no cost that otherwise would not be available to the most vulnerable community members,” says executive director Robert Kalnicky, who has been with the organization since 2007.

The CSC’s housing services help to prepare prospective buyers for the issues and challenges associated with home ownership. The agency also offers a foreclosure prevention program to help families stay in their homes during economic duress.