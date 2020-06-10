Munster Police Explorers offer training, experience to high school kids interested in law enforcement

If you’re among the thousands who attend parades, athletic events or the St. Thomas More Parish Festival, you’ve probably seen the youthful members of Munster Police Explorers Post No. 197 helping with security checks, assisting at traffic stops or guiding drivers safely through congestion at street closures or accident scenes.
“When we go into these events, it makes us more community-service oriented,” said Michael Edington, 20, Explorer post chief. “Working hand-in-hand with officers all the time gives a little more in-depth understanding.”
“It can change perspectives or the way people think,” said Halen Paz, 20, Explorer post captain.
“Especially from the high school students,” said Adam Kojich, 20, Explorer post lieutenant. “High school students come in, and see it’s us, and there’s a change in attitude, ‘Hey, I know you!' "
Explorers can join as early as their freshmen year of high school and participate until age 21, similar to the Boy Scouts with which they’re affiliated. Those applying for the Explorer program also must apply to the Scouts, according to Toni Rickert, 45, who represents the Scouting side of the post. Police Explorer posts exist in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, she said.
Post No. 197 has 250 members a year since its founding in 1997 under Dan Ball, now a town marshal in Winfield, according to Patrolman Gabriel Isenblatter, 42, the Munster Police Department’s adviser to the Explorers post and Munster High School resource officer.
The program is designed to create a positive learning experience for young people interested in law enforcement.
Working together for years builds camaraderie among the Explorers, where they learned “valuable life lessons, no matter what career you go into,” said Miles Hastings, 28, a former Explorer and current adviser who went into software development. “Even if you don’t go into a law enforcement career, you’ll be better prepared for life."
Explorers get much of the training offered at police academies, from directing traffic to active-shooter drills, Isenblatter said. For Explorers with law enforcement goals, “it helps them accelerate their careers,” he said.
That's nowhere more apparent than when Explorers join officers on patrols. “They get to meet a lot of different officers and learn a lot of different ways of doing the same thing,” Isenblatter said. “They get to see how a different approach can see a different result.”
Jake Schoon, 38, a Griffith Police Department detective working with the ATF Violent Crimes Task Force, was a member of the original 1997 post and credits his Explorer training to making detective in just four years. When he started, Schoon said each Explorer was given a quarter at the start of a ride-along so they could call for a ride in case their police officer partner needed to drop them off before heading into a dangerous situation.
Explorer safety is a priority, he said. “They come here and train, then go use those skills — but still very controlled — but they ride along for eight hours”
Shane Gomez, 21, an Explorer for six years who's exploring opportunities with several police departments, agrees. “It’s totally different being on a traffic stop versus in a meeting talking about it."
“My mom’s not a fan of ride-alongs in Munster, but I drive an ambulance on the South Side of Chicago,” Kojich said with a shrug.
Because families must sign release forms before Explorers embark on a ride-along, it encourages at-home discussions about training, safety and careers in law enforcement, Isenblatter said.
“It’s kind of a bloodline thing,” said Explorer Andrew Vicari, 21, who just finished the application process with Lake County corrections. Police and firefighters in his family include his father, a Hammond firefighter.
Similarly, Paz has a sister who is a Hobart police officer. Paz is a corrections officer at the Hammond Jail, marking one year on the job in March. “I love my job. You never know what’s going to happen when you start your shift,” she said, and credits de-escalation techniques learned as an Explorer with helping her do her job. “We take it seriously, no matter what. We’re all interested in professional careers and it will help.”
“It comes in very handy as an EMT,” Kojich said. Skills acquired as an Explorer help him deal with feisty or uncooperative patients.
A number of Munster Police Explorers have gone onto careers in local, state and federal law enforcement, Isenblatter said. “I think the farthest is in (Las) Vegas.”
Former Explorer and now adviser, Ahmed Hamad, 21, recently passed his background check and will be moving to the next phase toward becoming a Capitol Police officer in Indianapolis.
Another former Explorer, Nelson Hemingway, recently was in touch with Explorers about his experience as a Nashville Police officer in the wake of tornadoes that struck Tennessee in the early hours of March 3.
If the time comes where they will need to face an emergency, the Explorers say their experiences today will see them prepared. “It’s real life,” Edington said.
Munster Police Explorer applications are available at www.munster.org/egov/documents/1408659747_49713.pdf. The Munster High School resource officer also has applications.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!