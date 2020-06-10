Munster Police Explorers offer training, experience to high school kids interested in law enforcement

The program is designed to create a positive learning experience for young people interested in law enforcement.

Working together for years builds camaraderie among the Explorers, where they learned “valuable life lessons, no matter what career you go into,” said Miles Hastings, 28, a former Explorer and current adviser who went into software development. “Even if you don’t go into a law enforcement career, you’ll be better prepared for life."

Explorers get much of the training offered at police academies, from directing traffic to active-shooter drills, Isenblatter said. For Explorers with law enforcement goals, “it helps them accelerate their careers,” he said.

That's nowhere more apparent than when Explorers join officers on patrols. “They get to meet a lot of different officers and learn a lot of different ways of doing the same thing,” Isenblatter said. “They get to see how a different approach can see a different result.”