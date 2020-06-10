Munster stays on the path to a more responsive, walkable future

Maple Leaf Crossing envisions six buildings with more than 120,000 square feet of high-end office and retail space. Plans include a highly stylized development that draws on the Region’s heritage of steel and rail. The center of the walking campus includes container architecture.

“Several campuses in Tampa and Toronto have used container architecture to revitalize under-used land and create cultural experiences,” Lieser said. “Maple Leaf Crossing will be the largest implementation of container architecture in the Chicagoland area to date.”

The development will also incorporate the extension of the Monon Trail bike and walking path through campus, bringing it one step closer to connecting with the Pennsy Greenway and Centennial Park.

“Cyclists, walkers and business people will all have a place to meet for lunch, shopping or a night on the town,” Lieser said.

School of Rock and Hyatt Place Hotel have committed to building in the new campus. Lieser is in negotiations with several boutiques, wine cafes, craft brewing taprooms and a bike repair shop.

"We have a handful of tenants that include medical, financial advisers, title companies," he said. "Discussions are ongoing.”