Munster stays on the path to a more responsive, walkable future

Redevelop, reimage, reinvigorate.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

For several years, Munster has been transforming into a more walkable, livable community. With a population around 24,000, the town is modernizing to meet the demands of current residents while attracting new ones. Projects that accomplish the goals set by the town administration are everywhere.

“Our town government places a large emphasis on quality of life,” Town Manager Dustin Anderson said. “We make our decisions regarding new business and housing development based on how they impact our residents’ quality of life. We set high standards, and our residents appreciate our efforts.”

Centennial Village, the highest priority project, continues to build upon its previous success. “This four-story building will house the first wave of condominiums for our residents and newcomers," Anderson said, of Building G, the latest addition to the project. "The ground floor will house several new commercial initiatives. It will offer underground parking, which will help us maximize available space.”

The public-private partnership offers several restaurants in completed buildings. Harvest Room, a farm-to-table eatery featuring locally sourced ingredients; Kitaro, a sleek Japanese restaurant featuring exotic dishes as well as Asian staples; The Simple Greek, a casual and authentic ethnic restaurant; and El Salto, which brought its authentic Mexican fare from Calumet Avenue and Ridge Road. 

45th Street Separation work continues with regional partners to build an underpass for 45th Street below the Canadian National Railway. This will align 45th Street east of Calumet Avenue to 45th Street west of Calumet.

“This infrastructure improvement will reduce traffic congestion around 45th Street and Calumet Avenue and will facilitate development at this landmark community crossroads,” Anderson said.

Walsh Construction Co. of Crown Point was awarded a contract for the project after submitting a $20.5 million bid, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Original estimates for the realignment work and underpass came in at $35 million.

The tab is to be picked up by the Indiana Department of Transportation, originally committed to spend up to $9 million; the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, $9.6 million; and the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, $6 million.

Maple Leaf Crossing is a major commercial undertaking being developed by Munster resident Jay Lieser of 1st Metropolitan Builders. On seven acres, the professional office and retail development is at Calumet Avenue and 45th Street, across from Centennial Village. The first phase is projected to be available in the fall.

“We recently received approval of the site plan from the Planning Commission,” Lieser said. “Now we can begin the earth moving and install water, sewer, utilities.”

Maple Leaf Crossing envisions six buildings with more than 120,000 square feet of high-end office and retail space. Plans include a highly stylized development that draws on the Region’s heritage of steel and rail. The center of the walking campus includes container architecture.

“Several campuses in Tampa and Toronto have used container architecture to revitalize under-used land and create cultural experiences,” Lieser said. “Maple Leaf Crossing will be the largest implementation of container architecture in the Chicagoland area to date.”

The development will also incorporate the extension of the Monon Trail bike and walking path through campus, bringing it one step closer to connecting with the Pennsy Greenway and Centennial Park.

“Cyclists, walkers and business people will all have a place to meet for lunch, shopping or a night on the town,” Lieser said.

School of Rock and Hyatt Place Hotel have committed to building in the new campus. Lieser is in negotiations with several boutiques, wine cafes, craft brewing taprooms and a bike repair shop.

"We have a handful of tenants that include medical, financial advisers, title companies," he said. "Discussions are ongoing.”

The Pavilion on 45th is nearly at capacity. Munster locals Marty Shreibak and Brian McShane acquired The Pavilion, at 1848 45th St., almost 20 years ago and have since expanded to more than 100,000 square feet of leasing space.

“Currently, we only have one vacancy,” Shreibak said. “Business has been very good for our clients. Traffic on 45th is steady, which brings in the customers. When we built the lot for Danny Z’s (bar and restaurant), many new people came into the Pavilion and discovered everything we have to offer.”

Shops range from pet supplies to insurance to dental to clothing to eateries and pubs. A newcomer is Just A Dash catering, taking over McShane’s space.

There’s also 3 1/2 additional acres to be developed. “Demand will tell us when it’s the right time,” Shreibak said.

The town administration continues to hold planning meetings with the residents, referred to as Planapalooza. “The meetings provide residents the opportunity to tell us how they envision Munster transforming,” Anderson said. “The multiple projects underway follow the direction that Munster’s residents want.”

Snapshots

The Sweet Tooth

Since 2004, the Straka family has been satisfying Region residents’ sweet tooth. The family tradition continues today, with son Dan Straka helping parents, Dave and Debbie, satisfy your cravings.

“My parents purchased the business from friends back in 2004,” Dan said. “Our family were customers and loved the products and the atmosphere. They made it a great local business that makes people feel at home.”

The Sweet Tooth moved from Highland to Munster in 2011. “Our family lived in Munster, and we discovered a really great location here on Ridge Road,” he said of the location at 227 1/2 Ridge Rd. “We wanted to keep our local vibe, but we also needed a bit more space.”

At the sweet shop, you’ll find hand-packed ice cream, handmade waffle cones, candy milkshakes, cinnamon sticks and much more. The décor emphasizes convenience but maintains a throwback ambiance that makes you feel at home.

“We want our customers to feel relaxed and enjoy themselves,” Dan said. “When you treat yourself to an occasional indulgence, you should never feel rushed. Here, you’ll feel at ease.”

The Sweet Tooth recently added an impressive ice cream cooler that serves as a main display of the flavors offered. “We always have 18 different flavors on hand, and now we can show off 12 of them in our front cooler,” Dan said. “It’s an old-fashioned image that people really enjoy.”

Albanese products are offered, as well as hard candy, classics and old-school items such as chocolate coins and gumdrops. The Sweet Tooth sells bulk and individual. “We try to accommodate everyone’s tastes and interests,” Dan said.

The Straka family welcomes suggestions for new products from customers. “We try and stock products that people are searching for,” Dan said. “We want to be known as the shop that carries those hard-to-find and unique items.”

ProElite Window Cleaning

Brian Minard and Bob Goad, owners of ProElite Window Cleaning are natives of Northwest Indiana. That gives them an edge on how Region residents live and work.

“What is one of the very first things you notice when you walk up to a business?” Minard asked. “The cleanliness of the front, especially the windows, stands out. Customers quickly get that first impression based on how much your storefront sparkles.”

At 9711 Valparaiso Drive, ProElite Window Cleaning is a commercial and residential cleaning business that also provides gutter cleaning and power washing. It opened last November, and business has been steadily increasing.

“I have a strong sales and marketing background,” Minard said. “Bob has a business and operations background. When we combined our respective skillsets, we formed a company that is strong in experience and integrity. Our customers have been really pleased with our service.”

Power washing the exterior of a home or building is something few people think of – until they see the results. “You’re used to looking at the premises daily, and don’t realize how dust and dirt have impacted the appearance,” Minard said. “Many of our customers are surprised when they look at the before and after results.”

ProElite has maintenance plans that include coming out twice a year. “Spring and Fall are the best times to do cleaning,” Minard said. “We wash away winter grime, then wash away summer dust. Keeping up on the cleaning makes both homes and businesses look fresh.”

Window cleaning includes interior as well as exterior. They take out your screens, clean them, and reinstall as part of their service. “We also clean the window frame,” Minard said. “We pay attention to the details every time.”

Bee Quilting & Such

When Meghann LaBadie told her mom (Martha Lowry) she wanted to make a quilt; her mother told her to begin at the beginning.

“She told me I needed to learn how to sew before I could take on a quilt,” LaBadie said. “I started with a pair of pajama pants and took off from there.”

The mother daughter team now own and operate Bee Quilting & Such, located at 1842 45th Street. Services offered up include sewing machine repairs and cleaning, Long Arm services, and sewing station rental. Products include fabric, batting, threads, sewing machines, notions, and English paper piecing. Classes include basic sewing machine skills, bag making, collages, baskets, and more. It’s a one-stop shop for all things related to sewing and quilting.

“We’re really excited to be able to offer a shop that provides classes for training and supplies for all of those sewing and quilting ideas,” LaBadie said. “We saw a need for a shop like this in Northwest Indiana. The Munster location is great because we can also serve our customers from the South Suburbs.”

LaBadie was pleasantly surprised to learn how quickly quilt makers and those who sew found their shop. “We were discussing the options on marketing our place and people were already showing up,” she said. “They seemed to have a sixth sense for finding us.”

In addition to conducting workshops and classes, Bee Quilting also offers a home away from home for those who want to work around like-minded artists. “We have a lot of people who want to hang out because they learn new things from conversations,” LaBadie said. “It’s a cool environment, no matter your current skill level.”

The mother-daughter tandem travel across the Midwest to participate in tradeshows as time allows. “We’ve been traveling for 10 years,” LaBadie said. “We’ll see how that’s impacted by the business load in our shop. We love both so it’s a win-win.”

And, yes, she made that first quilt. And many more since.

I Am Popcorn

Sharon Carey had always dreamed of having her own popcorn shop. Husband Michael helped to make her dream come true. The couple now own and operate I Am Popcorn, located at 439 Ridge Road.

The motto “always poppin’ for you” rings true. Michael is the main popper, creating batches of 20 different flavors throughout the day. Carey runs the business end, juggling the books, sales and marketing, and scheduling stops at local pop-up markets.

“We’re really happy with the location we found,” Michael said. “We wanted to be somewhere where we’d get a lot of foot traffic. This area gets quite a lot now, and some of the town plans will generate additional traffic over time.”

Flavors offered include dill pickle, bacon cheddar, the traditional Chicago mix of caramel and cheese, and a Munster mix that blends cheese, caramel and butter. “That’s one of my first creations,” Michael said. “I’m having a lot of fun with the creativity of trying out the mix and match of flavors. I like to get the customers involved by putting out samples of new ideas and getting their feedback. Part of our attraction is that our customers are involved in flavor choices.”

I Am Popcorn also offers weekly fun-filled activities for the family. Customers may also reserve the shop for small special events. There’s a fundraising opportunity for those who want to share the savory kernels for a good cause.

Reviews of the new business rave about the flavors, freshness, cleanliness, and friendly service. Michael and Sharon welcome you to pop in and try some.

