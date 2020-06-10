Munster stays on the path to a more responsive, walkable future

Redevelop, reimage, reinvigorate.
Wash, rinse, repeat.
For several years, Munster has been transforming into a more walkable, livable community. With a population around 24,000, the town is modernizing to meet the demands of current residents while attracting new ones. Projects that accomplish the goals set by the town administration are everywhere.
“Our town government places a large emphasis on quality of life,” Town Manager Dustin Anderson said. “We make our decisions regarding new business and housing development based on how they impact our residents’ quality of life. We set high standards, and our residents appreciate our efforts.”
Centennial Village, the highest priority project, continues to build upon its previous success. “This four-story building will house the first wave of condominiums for our residents and newcomers," Anderson said, of Building G, the latest addition to the project. "The ground floor will house several new commercial initiatives. It will offer underground parking, which will help us maximize available space.”
The public-private partnership offers several restaurants in completed buildings. Harvest Room, a farm-to-table eatery featuring locally sourced ingredients; Kitaro, a sleek Japanese restaurant featuring exotic dishes as well as Asian staples; The Simple Greek, a casual and authentic ethnic restaurant; and El Salto, which brought its authentic Mexican fare from Calumet Avenue and Ridge Road.
45th Street Separation work continues with regional partners to build an underpass for 45th Street below the Canadian National Railway. This will align 45th Street east of Calumet Avenue to 45th Street west of Calumet.
“This infrastructure improvement will reduce traffic congestion around 45th Street and Calumet Avenue and will facilitate development at this landmark community crossroads,” Anderson said.
Walsh Construction Co. of Crown Point was awarded a contract for the project after submitting a $20.5 million bid, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Original estimates for the realignment work and underpass came in at $35 million.
The tab is to be picked up by the Indiana Department of Transportation, originally committed to spend up to $9 million; the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, $9.6 million; and the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, $6 million.
Maple Leaf Crossing is a major commercial undertaking being developed by Munster resident Jay Lieser of 1st Metropolitan Builders. On seven acres, the professional office and retail development is at Calumet Avenue and 45th Street, across from Centennial Village. The first phase is projected to be available in the fall.
“We recently received approval of the site plan from the Planning Commission,” Lieser said. “Now we can begin the earth moving and install water, sewer, utilities.”
Maple Leaf Crossing envisions six buildings with more than 120,000 square feet of high-end office and retail space. Plans include a highly stylized development that draws on the Region’s heritage of steel and rail. The center of the walking campus includes container architecture.
“Several campuses in Tampa and Toronto have used container architecture to revitalize under-used land and create cultural experiences,” Lieser said. “Maple Leaf Crossing will be the largest implementation of container architecture in the Chicagoland area to date.”
The development will also incorporate the extension of the Monon Trail bike and walking path through campus, bringing it one step closer to connecting with the Pennsy Greenway and Centennial Park.
“Cyclists, walkers and business people will all have a place to meet for lunch, shopping or a night on the town,” Lieser said.
School of Rock and Hyatt Place Hotel have committed to building in the new campus. Lieser is in negotiations with several boutiques, wine cafes, craft brewing taprooms and a bike repair shop.
"We have a handful of tenants that include medical, financial advisers, title companies," he said. "Discussions are ongoing.”
The Pavilion on 45th is nearly at capacity. Munster locals Marty Shreibak and Brian McShane acquired The Pavilion, at 1848 45th St., almost 20 years ago and have since expanded to more than 100,000 square feet of leasing space.
“Currently, we only have one vacancy,” Shreibak said. “Business has been very good for our clients. Traffic on 45th is steady, which brings in the customers. When we built the lot for Danny Z’s (bar and restaurant), many new people came into the Pavilion and discovered everything we have to offer.”
Shops range from pet supplies to insurance to dental to clothing to eateries and pubs. A newcomer is Just A Dash catering, taking over McShane’s space.
There’s also 3 1/2 additional acres to be developed. “Demand will tell us when it’s the right time,” Shreibak said.
The town administration continues to hold planning meetings with the residents, referred to as Planapalooza. “The meetings provide residents the opportunity to tell us how they envision Munster transforming,” Anderson said. “The multiple projects underway follow the direction that Munster’s residents want.”
Redevelop, reimage, reinvigorate.
Wash, rinse, repeat.
