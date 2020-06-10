Museum, events grace grounds of early waystation in Munster

“I was born in 1865, the first, and I believe the only child to be born in the old Brass Tavern, which stood on what is now the corner of Ridge Road and Columbia Avenue in Munster,” wrote Wilhelmina Stallbohm Kaske in an essay about growing up in Munster that appeared in the History of Lake County, Vol. XI, Lake County Historical Association. “In 1864, my father, John Frederick Stallbohm, purchased the tavern and 200 acres of farmland from Allen H. Brass.”
JoAnne Shafer, curator of the Kaske House and Historical Museum, who compiled and tested recipes for "The Brass Tavern Cookbook: A Collection of Nostalgic Recipes Commemorating the Establishment in 1845 of The Brass Tavern & Inn, the First Permanent Settlement in Munster, Indiana,” says the site of the two-story tavern is marked by a plaque donated by the Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1927, named for Brass's wife.
The Brass Tavern was a stagecoach stop and, according to Kaske, the only stopping place between Hobart and Crown Point and the Hohman House, which was in what became North Hammond.
At the time, it could take about six days to travel by stagecoach from Michigan City to Chicago, according to Kenneth Schoon, professor emeritus at Indiana University Northwest who was on the Munster Board of Parks & Recreation for 20 years and is currently on the Munster Town Council.
Indeed, in the 1800s, Lake County had one of the most challenging terrains and one diarist talks about how the trip between Hobart to Miller Beach, now a part of Gary, could take a full day even in an oxen pulled wagon.
Pike Road, where the tavern was, is now the intersection of Ridge Road and Columbia Avenue. Chicago is at best 45 minutes away and the Brass Tavern no longer exists. It burned down in 1909. But the following year, Wilhelmina and her husband built a two-story, American Foursquare frame-style dwelling now known as the Kaske House on the site. Owned by Munster Parks & Recreation, it houses the Munster History Museum run by the Munster Historical Society.
“It’s a great learning experience for the school children who come through the home,” says Carole Cornelison, president of the Munster Historical Society. “When they see the two radios we have from the 1940s, they are familiar with the older technology.”
Wilhelmina’s daughter Helen married Lawrence Bieker and inherited the home and land. The property across the street is called Bieker Woods, and the grounds surrounding the Kaske House are now Heritage Park and feature plantings of flowers and bushes as well as a large gazebo.
According to Cornelison, the historical society holds numerous events at the house and grounds such as its popular Candlelight Holiday Open House with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
“Heritage Park is a popular spot for weddings,” says Schoon, author of several books including "Swedish Settlements on the South Shore and Shifting Sands: The Restoration of the Calumet Area." “There’s also the Heritage Park Summer Concert Series, which attracts a lot of people. It’s great to see the house and grounds become a gathering spot like it was when the Brass Tavern was in business.”
