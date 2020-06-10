Museum, events grace grounds of early waystation in Munster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I was born in 1865, the first, and I believe the only child to be born in the old Brass Tavern, which stood on what is now the corner of Ridge Road and Columbia Avenue in Munster,” wrote Wilhelmina Stallbohm Kaske in an essay about growing up in Munster that appeared in the History of Lake County, Vol. XI, Lake County Historical Association. “In 1864, my father, John Frederick Stallbohm, purchased the tavern and 200 acres of farmland from Allen H. Brass.”

JoAnne Shafer, curator of the Kaske House and Historical Museum, who compiled and tested recipes for "The Brass Tavern Cookbook: A Collection of Nostalgic Recipes Commemorating the Establishment in 1845 of The Brass Tavern & Inn, the First Permanent Settlement in Munster, Indiana,” says the site of the two-story tavern is marked by a plaque donated by the Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1927, named for Brass's wife.

The Brass Tavern was a stagecoach stop and, according to Kaske, the only stopping place between Hobart and Crown Point and the Hohman House, which was in what became North Hammond.