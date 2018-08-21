It was a big job for a little girl, but 7-year-old Marcia Carlson was up to the task when at the end of the day her father gave her bag heavy with cash.
“The bank was three doors down from our store, and I’d walk in there and slide the pouch over the counter to the teller,” recalls Carlson, whose father, Glenn Bolt, moved to Lowell in 1932 and opened a butcher shop that a few years later morphed into Bolt’s IGA and then into the first supermarket in south Lake County.
It’s been decades (indeed Carlson remembers when the family first started getting the Hammond Times delivered in 1951), but the small town “incubator” that Carlson credits with giving her a serenity of life retains its charms.
“There have been a lot of changes in Lowell over the years, but there’s still that feeling of it being a place that cares,” says Carlson, the historian for the Three Creeks Historical Association, which preserves the history of the area.
“It’s called Three Creeks after the three creeks in Cedar, Eagle and West Townships,” says Bethany Gray, reference head of the Lowell Public Library, noting that town founder, Melvin A. Halsted, built several mills in and around Lowell on waterways. “There’s a lot of information about him and the history about the town and early pioneers on the library’s Lowell History website.”
There’s also a wealth of information about businesses, homes, churches, and other civic matters as well as old newspapers and documents on the library’s website.
“Halsted was a fascinating person,” says Ken Floyd, president of the historical society.
Born in New York State, Halsted was one of those people who created his own opportunities.
A farmer in Ohio when he visited Lake County, Halsted liked it so much, that he and his wife, Martha, and their family packed up and moved to the West Creek area, where they laboriously erected a log cabin (Melvin describes the amount of work on the library’s website) and farmed for three years. Then, recognizing that the railroads would contribute to the prosperity of the area he convinced the president of the Louisville, New Albany, & Chicago Co. (aka Monon) Railroad to reroute the tracks through Lowell. To take advantage of the growing population, the family uprooted again, settling in an empty cabin near what is now the depot in Lowell and erected a saw mill.
Business must have been good because in 1850, the Halsteds built a two-story Federal-style home. Consisting of some 400,000 bricks, Halsted made and fired in the kiln he built in the brickyard, his house, now a museum, is the oldest residential building in the county. Painstakingly restored to preserve its architectural integrity, the home is owned and operated by the Three Creeks Historical Society and is a wonderful repository of artifacts, photos and documents of the Tri-Creek Area’s history.
“He got into everything he could and had the ways and means to get things done,” says Floyd, noting that around the time the house was completed, Halsted joined the Gold Rush in California, battled with Native Americans as he made his way home and arrived in Lowell in 1852 with a “small fortune.” That’s when he platted the town, naming it for Lowell, Massachusetts, because of its similar water and saw mill facilities. Over the next five years, Halsted established a grist mill on Mill Street and built a brick church and schoolhouse.
But entrepreneurial wanderlust beckoned, and Halsted traveled to Illinois where he lived for two years while building two more mills.
“He then went back to California several times, once by ox,” says Floyd. “Another time he took a boat from New York to Panama—the canal wasn’t there yet and walked across land to catch another boat to California. When he was in his late 80s, he homesteaded a farm in Nebraska.”
We could go on (there’s also managing a silver mine in Utah on his resume), but suffice to say at 92 Halsted hit the road again, traveling alone to California. Becoming sick as he headed home, he died at his son’s home in Kansas at age 93 and is buried in West Creek Cemetery.
Another mainstay of Lowell history is Sickinger’s Jewelry Store, purchased in 1928 by Henry and Stella Sickinger of Wolcott, Ind.
"My great grandfather was actually an embalmer,” says Jason Sickinger, the fourth generation of this family-owned company. “But his wife’s family owned a jewelry store in Monticello and so they knew the business."
Henry’s workbench is on display in the front window of the store at 314 E. Commercial Ave., two doors west of its original location. His son’s desk is in the front of the store. James Sickinger, Henry’s grandson, took over the business after graduating from college and continues to work there close to 50 years later. Jason, who says he practically lived in the store while growing up, joined the business in 2003. His mother, Kathy, also works there several days a week.
“My great grandfather bought this building in 1940 and he and my grandfather did some remodeling,” says Sickinger.