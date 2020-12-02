Naughty or nice, children can still visit Santa Claus in-person, online

Santa Claus will still be coming to town, even during a pandemic.
Several holiday hotspots, including the Southlake Mall in Hobart and the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond, are hosting Santa, but there are several changes this year to keep St. Nick and families safe.
Peter Karonis, general manager at the Southlake Mall, said staff there and Cherry Hill Programs have been working since the spring to develop safety procedures to allow visits with Santa, who will be at Southlake Mall most days through Dec. 24.
“The COVID-19 pandemic certainly introduces a new set of considerations, guidelines and best practices to which, our partners, Cherry Hill have evolved Santa operations,” Karonis said. ”However, our experienced team, as well as theirs, are innovative and creative and follow guidelines from health professionals.”
Guests won’t be able to sit on Santa’s lap this holiday season, but they will still be able to share their Christmas wishes at safe distances. They also will be able to have pictures with the man in red.
“Cherry Hill Photos is offering three different photo packages this year,” Karonis said. “The premium package will include exciting new digital content and added-value from their partner at Shutterfly.”
Besides social distancing, other safety measures are in place for visits.
All guests 2 and older, as well as Santa and his helpers, are required to wear face coverings. There also is an increased focus on disinfecting and sanitation. Hand sanitizer is available in high-traffic areas.
Reservations to meet Santa at the Southlake Mall are recommended to keep crowds down. Visit whereissanta.com to schedule an appointment.
Santa also will be visiting the Indiana Welcome Center on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23.
“People are excited to have Santa back,” Erika Dahl, director of communications at the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, said of the jolly old elf's presence at the annual "A Christmas Story" Comes Home exhibit.
But the experience will be different.
“It took a lot of planning to make something still memorable for families but safe as well,” Dahl said.
St. Nick won't sit atop Santa’s Mountain this year. He will meet with children and families in the theater at the Indiana Welcome Center. A glass partition is in place to keep Santa and guests safe.
Photos with Santa must be scheduled online. The appointments are $10 and include one printed photo with Santa. Additional photos also can be purchased.
Masks are required for all adults and children who are old enough to walk. Masks can be removed only when photos are taken and must be put on again before leaving the theater.
Visit www.southshorecva.com/achristmasstory/photos-with-santa/ to schedule visits with Santa. Guests are encouraged to arrive at least 10 minutes before their appointments.
Santa also will be available from the comfort of homes.
Karonis said families can visit www.CreateHolidayMagic.com for “a selection of ways for guests to create a magical memory with Santa virtually, including personal video calls with Santa, a holiday magic traditions box, story time and much more.”
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted Macy’s, for one, to transition to a digital-only offering for its annual Santa experience.
Hundreds of thousands of people have visited Santaland each year at Macy’s Herald Square in New York. This year, Macy’s Santaland will only be available virtually at macys.com/Santaland.
“For many, visiting Santa at Macy’s has become a long-standing highlight of the holiday season,” said Susan Tercero, Macy’s vice president of branded entertainment. “Macy’s is delighted to have found a way to ensure even more families can enjoy this treasured experience safely during this festive time of the year.”
The virtual Santaland is available through Dec. 24, and up to three children can take part in the customized experience at one time.
