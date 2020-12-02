Naughty or nice, children can still visit Santa Claus in-person, online

All guests 2 and older, as well as Santa and his helpers, are required to wear face coverings. There also is an increased focus on disinfecting and sanitation. Hand sanitizer is available in high-traffic areas.

Reservations to meet Santa at the Southlake Mall are recommended to keep crowds down. Visit whereissanta.com to schedule an appointment.

Santa also will be visiting the Indiana Welcome Center on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23.

“People are excited to have Santa back,” Erika Dahl, director of communications at the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, said of the jolly old elf's presence at the annual "A Christmas Story" Comes Home exhibit.

But the experience will be different.

“It took a lot of planning to make something still memorable for families but safe as well,” Dahl said.

St. Nick won't sit atop Santa’s Mountain this year. He will meet with children and families in the theater at the Indiana Welcome Center. A glass partition is in place to keep Santa and guests safe.

Photos with Santa must be scheduled online. The appointments are $10 and include one printed photo with Santa. Additional photos also can be purchased.