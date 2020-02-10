Neutral colors, varied textures and sparkly flats are making their way down the aisle this season

Sparkles, beads and sequins, dusty and blush hues, lace and statement sleeves and bold and backless are some of the newest trends in what brides are wearing when they walk down the aisle.
White, once the go-to color for new brides, is giving way to ivory, blush and champagne hues, says Rachel McLaughlin of Paris House of Bridal in Michigan City.
“Though we did have a young woman come in and ask for purple,” she says, adding that bridal gowns in black or with black accents also are gaining in popularity.
“We’re seeing cream, ivory, soft blush golds, vanilla and antique ivory,” says Charlotte Sitarski, owner of Elegance Wedding and Evening Wear in Highland, noting the color names such as candlelight and dusty rose tell the story.
Fabrics are where it's at this season: Glitter, sparkles, lace and or plain gowns are available, says McLaughlin.
“Brides are looking for something more than just a strapless option,” she continues. “Custom detachable sleeves or straps are being requested by most. Another trend is gowns with pockets — brides love the pockets.”
“Definitely illusion is big now,” says Sitarski, talking about a light weight, extremely fine material used in veils and for necklines, bodice, sleeves and other areas of the brides’ dresses.
“Dress styles are more fitted rather than like ball gowns,” says Trysh Jaeger, owner of Trysh Jaeger Photography in Crown Point and a long-time wedding photographer. “They’re also all about the lace and the detail such as tiny straps, like tiny, spaghetti straps, off the shoulder straps or long sleeves have become more popular as well — I think that started with Kate Middleton's dress,” she says, naming the Duchess of Cambridge.
While colors and materials may be delicate, trains, that fabric trailing the bridal gown, are making statements.
“The majority of brides are choosing long dresses and train details are very important,” says Sitarski. “We’re seeing a lot of dramatic style trains such as scallops instead of the typical round scoop tail. Brides are going with dramatic long trains like those made with the illusion fabric with lace edging and/or beaded edges are popular.”
Veils range from spectacular to nothing at all, says Jaeger. “Only about 50% of brides are wearing veils and cathedral veils are still very popular,” she says.
“Long cathedral veils seem to be asked for by most brides these days,” McLaughlin says of the floor-length head accessory.
No outfit is complete without the right shoes even if they’re sneakers covered with glitter.
“Lots of brides are choosing not to wear heels or they may wear lower wedges or sparkling flats,” says McLaughlin.
“There’s a little bit of everything when it comes to shoes,” says Sitarski. “They’re not quite as high as they were a few years ago. Heels are lower and some brides are even wearing flats, like sparkly flats; others are choosing glitter tennis shoes. It’s about comfort and style.”