Neutral colors, varied textures and sparkly flats are making their way down the aisle this season
Sparkles, beads and sequins, dusty and blush hues, lace and statement sleeves and bold and backless are some of the newest trends in what brides are wearing when they walk down the aisle.

White, once the go-to color for new brides, is giving way to ivory, blush and champagne hues, says Rachel McLaughlin of Paris House of Bridal in Michigan City.

“Though we did have a young woman come in and ask for purple,” she says, adding that bridal gowns in black or with black accents also are gaining in popularity.

“We’re seeing cream, ivory, soft blush golds, vanilla and antique ivory,” says Charlotte Sitarski, owner of Elegance Wedding and Evening Wear in Highland, noting the color names such as candlelight and dusty rose tell the story.

Fabrics are where it's at this season: Glitter, sparkles, lace and or plain gowns are available, says McLaughlin.

“Brides are looking for something more than just a strapless option,” she continues. “Custom detachable sleeves or straps are being requested by most. Another trend is gowns with pockets — brides love the pockets.”

“Definitely illusion is big now,” says Sitarski, talking about a light weight, extremely fine material used in veils and for necklines, bodice, sleeves and other areas of the brides’ dresses.

“Dress styles are more fitted rather than like ball gowns,” says Trysh Jaeger, owner of Trysh Jaeger Photography in Crown Point and a long-time wedding photographer. “They’re also all about the lace and the detail such as tiny straps, like tiny, spaghetti straps, off the shoulder straps or long sleeves have become more popular as well — I think that started with Kate Middleton's dress,” she says, naming the Duchess of Cambridge.

While colors and materials may be delicate, trains, that fabric trailing the bridal gown, are making statements.

“The majority of brides are choosing long dresses and train details are very important,” says Sitarski. “We’re seeing a lot of dramatic style trains such as scallops instead of the typical round scoop tail. Brides are going with dramatic long trains like those made with the illusion fabric with lace edging and/or beaded edges are popular.”

Veils range from spectacular to nothing at all, says Jaeger. “Only about 50% of brides are wearing veils and cathedral veils are still very popular,” she says.

“Long cathedral veils seem to be asked for by most brides these days,” McLaughlin says of the floor-length head accessory.

No outfit is complete without the right shoes even if they’re sneakers covered with glitter.

“Lots of brides are choosing not to wear heels or they may wear lower wedges or sparkling flats,” says McLaughlin.

“There’s a little bit of everything when it comes to shoes,” says Sitarski. “They’re not quite as high as they were a few years ago. Heels are lower and some brides are even wearing flats, like sparkly flats; others are choosing glitter tennis shoes. It’s about comfort and style.”

Here comes the groom

“Slim-fit tuxedos are definitely a trend,” says Latricia Ash at Louie’s Tux Shop in Merrillville. “And colors such as navy and gray are popular now as well.”

That doesn’t mean that guys don’t liven it up at times. Ash says that trick coats, such as those with Mandarin (think the Nehru jacket from the 1960s) or other unconventional style lapels, and even plain tuxedo jackets are popular.

As for shoes, it’s not unusual to move beyond polished, black leather Oxfords, sleek loafers or opera pumps.

“Men are choosing rustic footwear,” says Ash, “not like back in the day when shoes were much more classic.”

Bow ties are trending more than regular ties. Shirts are more ivory than white. Vests come in a variety of colors including neutrals, but burgundy and hunter green are very 2020.

When it comes to something as lowly as socks, the sky’s the limit — so to speak.

“Taco socks are one of our biggest sellers,” says Ash. “So are plaid socks and those with American flags.”

Mom and pop ops

Dads wear tuxedos or suits with neutral vests and ties in colors such as charcoal, black and silver.

Moms are a little harder to categorize though Charlotte Sitarski, owner of Elegance Wedding and Evening Wear in Highland, says the mothers of the bride and groom tend to wear floor-length chiffon in colors blend wedding colors.

“In black-tie weddings, the mothers of the brides tend to dress more formally,” says Rachel McLaughlin of Paris House of Bridal in Michigan City.

Blushing bridesmaids

For those old enough to remember when bridesmaid dresses were beyond awful—a one-style, one-size fits all.

“Brides try to find a style flattering to fit all their bridesmaids,” says Rachel McLaughlin of Paris House of Bridal in Michigan City.

“Brides choose the color they want, and each bridesmaid gets to pick the style they like from the same designer in that color,” Charlotte Sitarski, owner of Elegance Wedding and Evening Wear in Highland, says of the trend in attendants' apparel. “We’re seeing fabrics for bridesmaids like velvet and colors like maroon, pink, desert rose, rosewood and burgundy. And there are lots of purples like eggplants, wisteria, violet and French lilac and also an increase in burnt orange like spice and cinnamon.”

For fun, think accessories such as glittering headbands.

“There are so many options,” says Sitarski. “There’s so much going into 2020.”

