Neutral colors, varied textures and sparkly flats are making their way down the aisle this season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Dress styles are more fitted rather than like ball gowns,” says Trysh Jaeger, owner of Trysh Jaeger Photography in Crown Point and a long-time wedding photographer. “They’re also all about the lace and the detail such as tiny straps, like tiny, spaghetti straps, off the shoulder straps or long sleeves have become more popular as well — I think that started with Kate Middleton's dress,” she says, naming the Duchess of Cambridge.

While colors and materials may be delicate, trains, that fabric trailing the bridal gown, are making statements.

“The majority of brides are choosing long dresses and train details are very important,” says Sitarski. “We’re seeing a lot of dramatic style trains such as scallops instead of the typical round scoop tail. Brides are going with dramatic long trains like those made with the illusion fabric with lace edging and/or beaded edges are popular.”

Veils range from spectacular to nothing at all, says Jaeger. “Only about 50% of brides are wearing veils and cathedral veils are still very popular,” she says.

“Long cathedral veils seem to be asked for by most brides these days,” McLaughlin says of the floor-length head accessory.

No outfit is complete without the right shoes even if they’re sneakers covered with glitter.