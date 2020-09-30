New chief of police set to move department forward with an emphasis on caring, technology

In January, Cedar Lake welcomed its a new chief of police, William Fisher.
With more than 20 years on the force full time, Fisher knows the challenges that go with the job.
"Law enforcement has changed over the last 20 years. I can imagine what it will be like in the next 20,” he said, adding that one of the biggest challenges is dealing with public perception and how police officers are viewed.
“There’s an ever changing environment and we’re finding ways to keep up with technology while staying within a budget," he said.
His father-in-law, an Indiana State Trooper, inspired Fisher to go into law enforcement. “I watched him work on reports while at home, which is what they did back then, and we would talk about the job all the time,” he said.
Fisher's career in Cedar Lake goes back to Halloween 1995, when he started as a reserve officer. He attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, Ind., and graduated with class 98-135 in 1998. The following year he became a Strategies & Tactics of Patrol Stops (STOPS) instructor and in 2002 he began working with a German shepherd named Aron in the K9 unit.
Fisher became a certified firearms instructor though the National Rifle Association and Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and was training coordinator for the department and maintained records. He became one of two certified accident reconstructors for the town.
In his 22 years with the force full time, he has been assigned to patrol, training coordinator, corporal and sergeant patrol supervisor and patrol commander.
Through these roles and with the guidance of the previous chief, he was introduced to budgeting, hiring and much of the administrative side of leading a department.
His goals for the department include continuing to move forward with technology and installing video cameras in police vehicles. He is also working on updating the department’s standard operating procedures.
Aside from all the technology, paperwork, training and reporting that comes with the job of being an officer, he sees policing as an opportunity to help people and that is what he loves most about it. “I most enjoy public interaction and that the job is different each day,” he said.
Fisher and his wife, Tracy, have five children and four grandchildren. They enjoy traveling and are avid golfers. His faith is also a big part of his life. “I am a Christian man and am working as often as I can to become more knowledgeable in the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said.
