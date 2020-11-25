 Skip to main content
New Lenox builds on its development with a new town center, steady growth
New Lenox builds on its development with a new town center, steady growth

Similar to the other Southwest Suburbs, New Lenox was built around the expansion of rail. It arose in 1852 from the expansion of the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad to Western Illinois. The village was platted in 1858, and New Lenox was officially incorporated in 1946.

Today, its population is an estimated 24,000. The administration manages  smart growth that utilizes a comprehensive plan updated in 2018. Much of that growth centers on Silver Cross Hospital, and it’s ripple effect on the surrounding communities.

“Silver Cross is the No. 1 employer in this area,” explained Nancy Dye, economic development coordinator in New Lenox. “They have earned the award for Top Workplace in Will County four years running. They bring professionals to our community and help us establish a diverse and thriving community.”

Silver Cross employs 2,900 and partners with 850 independent physicians. Urgent Care and Outpatient services offer additional opportunities for local residents to find employment. A 56,000-square-foot addition is in the works.

“There are multiple supporting businesses in the village and surrounding area in the health-care field,” Dye said. “They help provide the jobs that make up our professional community.”

According to the 2010 Census, 65% of employment in the village is considered professional. Those positions help sustain the average household income of $88,000. The average home value is $245,000.

The 2018 update to the comprehensive plan focused the village on smart growth. “We know that the village population will grow, and subsequent business will expand,” Dye said. “We want to manage the available land so that residential and commercial opportunities exist without intruding on one another,” she said.

In 2020, the village issued 89 new housing permits through September, up from 84 a year earlier and indicating steady growth. “We expect the final number for 2020 to be close to the final 2019 number, which was 141,” Dye said.

Residents and village officials share a vision to create a true downtown area in New Lenox. The result is the New Lenox Commons, a 30-acre parcel adjacent to the Village Hall. “The Commons is the focal point of our comprehensive plan,” Dye said. “It’s a walkable town common, similar to what villages established during their inception. The Commons is a destination point where families can gather and enjoy what our village has to offer.”

The Commons is managed by the Park District. Dozens of special events are scheduled annually, including Triple Pay Concert Series, holiday-themed events and other events sponsored by private enterprises. Christmas in the Commons includes a 40-foot Santa to elicit oohs and aahs from the visitors. An expanded Farmers Market is in the works. Though the pandemic has forced the administration to hit the pause button, planning goes on. 

Part of that future includes extending the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Nelson Road to the Village Hall. “There is quite a lot of development at that intersection, and it’s not easily accessible from the Village Hall or the Commons,” Dye said. “Our plan includes extending Independence in the direction of the Village Hall. The pandemic slowed our plans for that, but we intend to move forward when it’s feasible.”

Thirty-nine new businesses have opened in the village in 2020, with a few more building out and hoping to open before the holiday season.

Dye credits Mayor Tim Baldermann for the success of the village. “The mayor is the most accessible official I’ve ever worked with,” she said. “He always makes time to discuss topics with residents and business owners. His energy and enthusiasm create an atmosphere of success here in New Lenox.”

Smart growth, slow and steady will keep driving New Lenox.

Snapshots

Moody Blues Jean Boutique

Kathy Wilda opened the Moody Blues Jean Boutique seven years ago. At 1844 E. Lincoln Hwy., Moody Blues allowed Wilda’s passion for fashion to flourish.

“We took the shopping experience to a whole different level,” she said. “We establish a relationship with each customer who visits. We understand that everyone’s measurements are different and don’t conveniently fit the standard.”

At Moody Blues, Wilda and her team custom fit the denim on display. After taking exact measurements, they help each customer find the perfect fit. “We make a history record for each of our customers so when they return, we know what we did on the previous visit,” she said.

After finding the perfect jeans, it’s on to tops and accessories for a full ensemble. Shoes, handbags, tops, it’s all here. “We carry everything you need for a new outfit all in place,” Wilda said. “We also help you select additional pieces so you can mix and match to create several looks.”

Before the pandemic, Moody Blues featured a denim bar. Customers could enjoy coffee and soft drinks during their shopping experience. “The bar is temporarily shut down, but we can’t wait for its return,” Wilda said.

The one-on-one experience has made Moody Blues a hit in New Lenox. “Our customers are very loyal and enjoy what we offer,” Wilda said. “We take customer service to a level you won’t find elsewhere. We’re proud of what we’ve built, and plan to be here for the long haul.”

Fleckenstein’s Bakery

Bob and Joan Fleckenstein opened their first bakery in 1977 in Mokena and expanded to a second location at 352 W. Maple St, New Lenox, last year. “We saw an opportunity to serve a need in the New Lenox area,” Bob Fleckenstein said. “We had quite a lot of customers making the trek to Mokena and realized a second location would work well.”

Work well is an understatement. The New Lenox location has brought in a plethora of new customers as well as the regulars who now can get their fix closer to home. Wedding cakes, doughnuts, decorated cakes, cupcakes, stollen, fresh bread, cannoli, cookies: All are baked fresh daily.

“Our claim to fame is that we make everything, and we make it better than anyone else,” Fleckenstein said. “At our bakery, we don’t tell you that you can’t get that item here. If it’s bakeable, it’s here.”

Accolades for Fleckenstein’s tell the story: Will County Best Bakery, Will County Best Donuts, Most Loved Bakery, and more. “We appreciate how much our customers show their love and support,” he said. “Their loyalty inspires us every day.”

Like all businesses, the pandemic put a dent in 2020. “We lost 10 weeks in the spring,” he said. “But we used that time to analyze how we could improve service and product for our customers. I think we’re better than ever.”

With the holidays just around the corner, Fleckenstein’s is running full speed. And yes, you can get a fruit cake that’s incredible. Just order early.

Mainstream Boutique

Opening a women’s boutique in the a pandemic might not be the best scenario, but Mainstream Boutique has defied the odds and thrived.

“We began the process in April of 2019 by looking for the perfect location,” Amanda McKeller said. “My mom (Penny) and I took our time and analyzed the options so we could be accessible to our customer base.”

At 2340 E. Lincoln Hwy., Mainstream is dedicated to strengthening women through fashion. Visitors will discover everything from casual tie-dyed jogger pants, jeans, boots, skirts, tops, hoodies and sweaters to every accessory needed.

“We offer a wide variety of options,” McKeller said. “We want you to find what you need for every occasion and every mood.”

The pandemic put the grand opening on pause for three to four months, according to McKeller. “We were in the middle of the build out when things came to a full stop,” she said. “As soon as we could, we started back up. Fortunately, we were able to celebrate our grand opening while the weather was still nice and give customers an opportunity to learn what we are all about.”

Business has been brisk since it opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony in early October. With fall fashions being followed by the holiday season, things are looking bright for the family business.

“We’re grateful for the welcome we’ve received,” McKeller said. “Our customers have been very excited by the clothing we offer. The Chamber of Commerce has been very supportive. We hope it continues to be a fantastic journey.”

The Grounds Guys of New Lennox

In 1991, Jamee Fouts wanted to become a stay-at-home mom to her newborn. Gary Fouts decided to start cutting grass and removing snow as a side job to make up the income difference. Today, 15 employees make up the thriving business known as The Grounds Guys of New Lenox.

“We focus on being a neighborly and personal service,” Fouts said. “We notify our customers that we’re coming one day in advance. That provides them with a heads up, and also provides them an opportunity to contact us if we need to make a change. Little things like that make a big difference when you’re dealing with the public.”

The core values of The Grounds Guys, 202 Ford Drive, Suite C, are encompassed in the acronym CARE — Customers first, a helpful Attitude, treating everyone with Respect and Enjoying the process.

Known as a Neighborly company, The Grounds Guys offer full-service lawn maintenance to residential and commercial customers of all sizes. Lawn and garden bed maintenance, landscape and hardscape, pest and weed control and fertilization are all offered.

The Grounds Guys have expanded to include outdoor and holiday lighting. “It was another way to keep the team working through the winter,” Fouts said. “We offer snow removal services, but those are weather dependent. The lighting work helps keep everyone working when the weather turns. We’ve become more of a full-time business.”

Outdoor lighting includes deck lights, motion detectors, LED lighting and posts. Holiday lights include putting them up and taking them down, as well as storage. “We offer a full-service package, so you enjoy the results while we take care of everything else,” Fouts said.

