New Lenox builds on its development with a new town center, steady growth

The 2018 update to the comprehensive plan focused the village on smart growth. “We know that the village population will grow, and subsequent business will expand,” Dye said. “We want to manage the available land so that residential and commercial opportunities exist without intruding on one another,” she said.

In 2020, the village issued 89 new housing permits through September, up from 84 a year earlier and indicating steady growth. “We expect the final number for 2020 to be close to the final 2019 number, which was 141,” Dye said.

Residents and village officials share a vision to create a true downtown area in New Lenox. The result is the New Lenox Commons, a 30-acre parcel adjacent to the Village Hall. “The Commons is the focal point of our comprehensive plan,” Dye said. “It’s a walkable town common, similar to what villages established during their inception. The Commons is a destination point where families can gather and enjoy what our village has to offer.”