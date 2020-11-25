New Lenox builds on its development with a new town center, steady growth

Similar to the other Southwest Suburbs, New Lenox was built around the expansion of rail. It arose in 1852 from the expansion of the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad to Western Illinois. The village was platted in 1858, and New Lenox was officially incorporated in 1946.
Today, its population is an estimated 24,000. The administration manages smart growth that utilizes a comprehensive plan updated in 2018. Much of that growth centers on Silver Cross Hospital, and it’s ripple effect on the surrounding communities.
“Silver Cross is the No. 1 employer in this area,” explained Nancy Dye, economic development coordinator in New Lenox. “They have earned the award for Top Workplace in Will County four years running. They bring professionals to our community and help us establish a diverse and thriving community.”
Silver Cross employs 2,900 and partners with 850 independent physicians. Urgent Care and Outpatient services offer additional opportunities for local residents to find employment. A 56,000-square-foot addition is in the works.
“There are multiple supporting businesses in the village and surrounding area in the health-care field,” Dye said. “They help provide the jobs that make up our professional community.”
According to the 2010 Census, 65% of employment in the village is considered professional. Those positions help sustain the average household income of $88,000. The average home value is $245,000.
The 2018 update to the comprehensive plan focused the village on smart growth. “We know that the village population will grow, and subsequent business will expand,” Dye said. “We want to manage the available land so that residential and commercial opportunities exist without intruding on one another,” she said.
In 2020, the village issued 89 new housing permits through September, up from 84 a year earlier and indicating steady growth. “We expect the final number for 2020 to be close to the final 2019 number, which was 141,” Dye said.
Residents and village officials share a vision to create a true downtown area in New Lenox. The result is the New Lenox Commons, a 30-acre parcel adjacent to the Village Hall. “The Commons is the focal point of our comprehensive plan,” Dye said. “It’s a walkable town common, similar to what villages established during their inception. The Commons is a destination point where families can gather and enjoy what our village has to offer.”
The Commons is managed by the Park District. Dozens of special events are scheduled annually, including Triple Pay Concert Series, holiday-themed events and other events sponsored by private enterprises. Christmas in the Commons includes a 40-foot Santa to elicit oohs and aahs from the visitors. An expanded Farmers Market is in the works. Though the pandemic has forced the administration to hit the pause button, planning goes on.
Part of that future includes extending the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Nelson Road to the Village Hall. “There is quite a lot of development at that intersection, and it’s not easily accessible from the Village Hall or the Commons,” Dye said. “Our plan includes extending Independence in the direction of the Village Hall. The pandemic slowed our plans for that, but we intend to move forward when it’s feasible.”
Thirty-nine new businesses have opened in the village in 2020, with a few more building out and hoping to open before the holiday season.
Dye credits Mayor Tim Baldermann for the success of the village. “The mayor is the most accessible official I’ve ever worked with,” she said. “He always makes time to discuss topics with residents and business owners. His energy and enthusiasm create an atmosphere of success here in New Lenox.”
Smart growth, slow and steady will keep driving New Lenox.
