It’s the season of giving and across the region are individuals, businesses, organizations and companies that are getting in the spirit.
Among them is NIPSCO, which gives back each season in a number of ways through its Hope for the Holidays campaign. Last year NIPSCO donated more than $105,000 to local organizations in its service territory, which includes Lake, Porter, and LaPorte Counties. In addition to the monetary commitment, its employees also volunteer at area organizations that fan their passion.
“Giving back is something that's ingrained in our 100-plus year history as a company. Not only are we working in our communities daily, but we are also members of the communities we serve,” said Denise Rodriguez, external communications specialist with NIPSCO. “The more we support our communities, and one another, the more our quality of life improves. We want members of our community to have the essentials they need in their daily lives, and we will continue to work with local organizations to support and ensure that happens.”
Hope for the Holidays is a team effort with employees raising money in a number of ways to benefit Region organizations including food banks, shelters, Toys for Tots, and other children's and senior groups.
For the last three years they’ve held a one-day fundraising event "ChristNIPSCO Market,” a play on the Christkindlmarket each holiday season at Daley Plaza in Chicago.
“A few years back we thought it would be nice to consolidate all of our Hope for the Holidays events and fundraisers into one day to make it easier for our employees to give back,” said Rodriguez. “The ChristNIPSCO Market is an all day event held in our cafeteria, at the NiSource headquarters, where there's food, hot cocoa, candy buffets, games, and more. All proceeds from that day go to the campaign for local organizations. A really fun thing to note about this day is that our employees who are talented bakers and crafters donate goodies for other employees to purchase as gifts to further raise money.”
Employees also raise money at events at various locations. “We have local operating offices throughout our service territory, and it may be tough for them to make it to Merrillville so they take it upon themselves to hold their own fundraisers,” said Rodriguez. “It really is an inspiring thing to see how much pride and initiative our employees take in giving back. They know how important it is, but know how much more important it is during the holidays.”
New this year is a partnership with Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana for their Light the Night for Senior Hunger campaign.
“We are not only encouraging employees to donate to this great cause, but will be matching any donation from this campaign up to $10,000," said Rodriguez. "Meals on Wheels will be placing donation trees at local businesses in our area for residents to make a donation, including our Gary Business Office.” Meals on Wheels launched the campaign Nov. 29.
“Giving back is strongly encouraged at NIPSCO, and our employees always go above and beyond,” said Rodriguez. “As I mentioned, they not only donate monetarily, but also donate their time throughout the year to causes and organizations we are supporting through one of our campaigns, and to causes and organizations they love."